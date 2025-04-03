Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2025 was $63.60 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -7.9% and 2.8%, respectively. These compare with the 1.5% and 15.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2025, the leverage represented 15.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.4% at March 31, 2024.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at March 31, 2025 was $36.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -9.7% and -1.1%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|21.9
|%
|Industrials
|21.6
|%
|Financials
|14.2
|%
|Materials
|12.7
|%
|Energy
|12.0
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.2
|%
|Real Estate
|4.2
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|2.6
|%
|Communication Services
|0.6
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 36.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.3
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|3.9
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.8
|%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.8
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.8
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.7
|%
|Apple Inc.
|3.6
|%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.1
|%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.1
|%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|3.0
|%
