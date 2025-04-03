Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2025 was $63.60 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -7.9% and 2.8%, respectively. These compare with the 1.5% and 15.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2025, the leverage represented 15.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.4% at March 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at March 31, 2025 was $36.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -9.7% and -1.1%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology21.9%
Industrials21.6%
Financials14.2%
Materials12.7%
Energy12.0%
Consumer Discretionary10.2%
Real Estate4.2%
Cash & Cash Equivalents2.6%
Communication Services0.6%


The top ten investments which comprised 36.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2025 were as follows:

Franco-Nevada Corporation4.3%
NVIDIA Corporation3.9%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.8%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.8%
WSP Global Inc.3.8%
Mastercard Incorporated3.7%
Apple Inc.3.6%
Dollarama Inc.3.1%
Shopify Inc.3.1%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.0%


