Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2025 was $63.60 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of -7.9% and 2.8%, respectively. These compare with the 1.5% and 15.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2025, the leverage represented 15.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 13.4% at March 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at March 31, 2025 was $36.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -9.7% and -1.1%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 21.9 % Industrials 21.6 % Financials 14.2 % Materials 12.7 % Energy 12.0 % Consumer Discretionary 10.2 % Real Estate 4.2 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.6 % Communication Services 0.6 %





The top ten investments which comprised 36.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2025 were as follows:

Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.3 % NVIDIA Corporation 3.9 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.8 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.8 % WSP Global Inc. 3.8 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.7 % Apple Inc. 3.6 % Dollarama Inc. 3.1 % Shopify Inc. 3.1 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.0 %