O-I Glass Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its first quarter 2025 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company’s news release for the first quarter 2025 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/275346944 or at www.o-i.com/investors, Events and Presentations page

The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until April 2026.



ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 21,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.5 billion in 2024. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn



