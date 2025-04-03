Waterfall Network Partners with Generative Mind and WaterSwap to Build AI-Powered Decentralized Solutions

Zug, Switzerland, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterfall Network ( https://waterfall.network/ ), the most decentralized and scalable ledger, has announced a partnership with Generative Mind, a leader in AI-driven blockchain intelligence and WaterSwap, the first AI-powered BTC DEX with real-time market sentiment. This collaboration combines Generative Mind’s advanced AI capabilities with Waterfall’s decentralized infrastructure to develop innovative, transparent, and efficient Web3 solutions. WaterSwap is the first of many groundbreaking projects to launch under the partnership that will introduce practical tools for improving token launches, market performance, influencer credibility, and machine learning efficiency.

"AI is transforming blockchain by making data-driven decisions more accessible and transparent,” said Anna Maria Di Sciullo, CEO and Co-Founder of Generative Mind. “Our partnership with Waterfall and WaterSwap allows us to bring AI-powered insights to Web3 in a way that benefits the entire ecosystem.”

AI-Powered Launchpad for New Projects

By aggregating real-time internet data and historical project performance, Generative Mind and Waterfall are creating a smart launchpad that will automatically assign a “ hype score” to new crypto projects. This score will help the community evaluate investment potential and make informed decisions.

Decentralized Exchange (DEX) with Predictive Market Insights

Leveraging the same AI-driven analytics, the planned DEX integration will provide real-time hype scores for already launched projects, offering traders a powerful new tool to anticipate potential price movements and market trends.

Trust-Based Marketplace for Influencers and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs)

The partnership will also introduce a marketplace that evaluates the credibility and impact of crypto influencers. By analyzing past project performance and influencer involvement, an algorithm will generate a “community trust score” for key opinion leaders (KOLs). This score will help investors and projects assess an influencer’s reliability based on their track record with successful launches.

Decentralized AI Compute Infrastructure

Waterfall’s robust decentralized network will serve as the foundation for a groundbreaking decentralized AI computing framework. Using grid computing principles, this system will allow multiple machines to work together on AI tasks, speeding up the training of AI models. Those who contribute computing power will be rewarded based on the amount of work they provide.

Furthermore, this infrastructure will facilitate on-demand AI model consumption, enabling developers to access pre-installed NLP models with expansion capabilities. By bridging computational resources with AI demand, this initiative will create a self-sustaining AI economy, where contributors earn rewards while developers gain access to scalable AI solutions.

"By integrating AI with blockchain infrastructure, we are bridging the gap between data intelligence and decentralized finance,” said Vincent Di Sciullo COO and Co-Founder of Generative Mind. “With Waterfall’s scalable network and WaterSwap’s innovative trading platform, we are creating tools that empower users with real-time market sentiment and predictive analytics, driving a new era of informed decision-making in Web3."

WaterSwap, A First of Its Kind

WaterSwap is the first AI-powered BTC DEX, combining real-time AI market insights, gas-free transactions, and deep liquidity to optimize execution for traders and liquidity providers. As the first project under this collaboration, WaterSwap unlocks new trading strategies with AI-optimized liquidity management, perpetual futures, and cross-chain BTC interoperability. In essence, WaterSwap is redefining Bitcoin trading, integrating AI-driven sentiment analysis, deep liquidity pools, and institutional-grade compliance into a seamless, on-chain trading experience.

“This partnership with Waterfall and Generative Mind accelerates our mission to bring smarter, more transparent trading solutions to the crypto space,” said Andrey Sarayev, Founder of Waterswap. “For the first time, traders can access real-time sentiment analysis directly on a DEX, unlocking more strategic and efficient trading.”

Shaping the Future of AI and Blockchain

“Generative Mind, WaterSwap and Waterfall share a common vision of leveraging AI and decentralized technology to bring trust, efficiency, and intelligence to Web3,” said Dr. Sergii Grybniak, Head of Research at Waterfall Network. “Our joint initiatives will set new standards for how blockchain projects are launched, traded, and evaluated while expanding the frontiers of decentralized AI computing.”

Waterfall’s infrastructure, combined with Generative Mind’s AI expertise, has the potential to redefine the token launch ecosystem, decentralized trading strategies, and the role of AI in blockchain development. The companies plan to release further details on these initiatives in the coming months.

About Generative Mind

Generative Mind is an AI-driven blockchain analytics company specializing in real-time fine-grained natural language understanding, data aggregation, predictive modeling, and intelligence solutions for the Web3 ecosystem. Generative Mind’s innovative technology and decentralized data solutions make it uniquely positioned to compute and deploy leading social media hype signals.

About Waterfall

Waterfall Network is a leading layer one (L1) ledger that provides an innovative solution for security, scalability and decentralization, helping dAPP developers to change the world. Waterfall Network is built atop a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture that enables users to run a validator node from any device, including low-cost laptops and, in the near future, mobile phones. Waterfall Network is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing for portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), with minimal hardware requirements for participants who want to become validators.