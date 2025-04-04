Quadient Recognized in Inaugural 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Applications

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces it has been recognized in the first ever 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications. A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors.1

The cloud-based Quadient AP solution automates and streamlines accounts payable (AP) processes, eliminating tedious manual data entry and reducing errors and processing time through the power of AI and automation. Additionally, it enhances visibility into financial workflows, enabling better decision-making and improved cash flow management, as well as ensuring compliance and strengthening security.

“We believe our inclusion in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications reflects Quadient’s commitment to transforming AP with AI-driven automation that eliminates labor-intensive manual workflows, accelerates processes and strengthens compliance,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital, Quadient. “Quadient’s digital automation SaaS offering, including Quadient AP, delivers unquestionable customer benefits—from cost savings to greater user experience and data security—empowering financial teams in highly regulated industries to make AP faster, easier and more collaborative.”

Beyond accounts payables, Quadient’s SaaS digital automation platform also streamlines accounts receivable, e-invoicing, customer communications and document automation management. For more information about Quadient AP, visit www.quadient.com/en/ap-automation.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Applications, Mike Helsel, Miles Onafowora, et al., 19 March 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com/en/.

Contacts

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore

Joe Scolaro, Quadient VP of Media & Communications

Global Press Relations Manager +1-630-699-8979

+1 203-301-3673 sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

j.scolaro@quadient.com





1 Gartner Research Methodologies, Gartner Magic Quadrant, 28 March 2025

www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/magic-quadrants-research

Attachment