Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Diversified Energy PLC Diversified Energy PLC

Birmingham, AL (USA)

Diversified Energy Company PLC
(the "Company")

Director Shareholdings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC) announces that on April 1, 2025, members of the Company’s Board of Director’s (the “Board”) transacted in ordinary shares of 20p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Members of the Board transacting in Ordinary Shares included:

  • Kathryn Z. Klaber, Independent Non-Executive Director
  • Sandra M. Stash, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director

Details of the Board member transactions in Ordinary Shares and the resulting positions in the Ordinary Shares of the Company are as follows:

NameActivity
Date		Activity
Type		Number
of shares		Trading VenueAverage
Price
Kathryn Z. Klaber4/1/2025Buy857NYSE$13.66
Sandra M. Stash4/1/2025Buy864NYSE$13.48

Following the transactions, the total interest and per cent of the Company’s total issued share capital (“ISC”) of the aforesaid Board members may be found in the table below:

NameTotal Shareholdings% of ISC
Kathryn Z. Klaber3,7690.005%
Sandra M. Stash4,9560.006%

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC+1 973 856 2757
Doug Krisdkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communicationswww.div.energy
  
FTI Consultingdec@fticonsulting.com
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations 

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameKathryn Z. Klaber
Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusIndependent Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDiversified Energy Company PLC
b)LEI213800YR9TFRVHPGOS67
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 20 pence each
 Identification codeGB00BQHP5P93
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volumes(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  $13.66857
d)Aggregated information 
 Aggregated volume857
 Price$13.66
e)Date of the transactionApril 1, 2025
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange (XNYS)


Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSandra M. Stash
Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSenior Independent Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameDiversified Energy Company PLC
b)LEI213800YR9TFRVHPGOS67
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 20 pence each
 Identification codeGB00BQHP5P93
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volumes(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  $13.48864
d)Aggregated information 
 Aggregated volume864
 Price$13.48
e)Date of the transactionApril 1, 2025
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

Recommended Reading