Diversified Energy Company PLC

(the "Company")

Director Shareholdings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC) (NYSE: DEC) announces that on April 1, 2025, members of the Company’s Board of Director’s (the “Board”) transacted in ordinary shares of 20p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Members of the Board transacting in Ordinary Shares included:

Kathryn Z. Klaber, Independent Non-Executive Director

Sandra M. Stash, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director

Details of the Board member transactions in Ordinary Shares and the resulting positions in the Ordinary Shares of the Company are as follows:

Name Activity

Date Activity

Type Number

of shares Trading Venue Average

Price Kathryn Z. Klaber 4/1/2025 Buy 857 NYSE $13.66 Sandra M. Stash 4/1/2025 Buy 864 NYSE $13.48

Following the transactions, the total interest and per cent of the Company’s total issued share capital (“ISC”) of the aforesaid Board members may be found in the table below:

Name Total Shareholdings % of ISC Kathryn Z. Klaber 3,769 0.005% Sandra M. Stash 4,956 0.006%

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kathryn Z. Klaber 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Independent Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Diversified Energy Company PLC b) LEI 213800YR9TFRVHPGOS67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each Identification code GB00BQHP5P93 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $13.66 857 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 857 Price $13.66 e) Date of the transaction April 1, 2025 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)



