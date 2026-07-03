DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 328,781 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $14.1614 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: July 2, 2026 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 328,781 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.80 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.29 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.1614

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 70,760,082 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 70,760,082 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate number of

ordinary shares acquired Daily volume

weighted

average price

paid



Daily highest

price paid per

share Daily lowest

price per

share Trading Venue 13,043 14.1729 $14.28 $13.96 ARCX 8,703 14.2049 $14.29 $14.01 ASPN 6,277 14.1946 $14.27 $14.02 BAML 2,650 14.2010 $14.29 $14.02 BATS 3,011 14.1586 $14.22 $14.02 BATY 2,186 14.1791 $14.26 $14.02 EDGA 4,016 14.1788 $14.29 $14.01 EDGX 201,884 14.1405 $14.29 $13.80 IEXG 940 14.1694 $14.25 $14.02 JPMX 11,259 14.2750 $14.29 $14.26 JSJX 100 14.2300 $14.23 $14.23 LEVL 1,119 14.1809 $14.27 $14.02 MEMX 2,663 14.2079 $14.27 $14.03 SGMT 9,990 14.1969 $14.29 $13.95 UBSA 1,600 14.1976 $14.26 $13.99 XBOS 9 14.2500 $14.25 $14.25 XCHI 200 14.1850 $14.22 $14.15 XCIS 28,306 14.2023 $14.29 $13.96 XNAS 30,825 14.1891 $14.29 $13.95 XNYS Trading venue Currency NYSE USD $14.1614 328,781



For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy

About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.