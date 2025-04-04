OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 5,567,019 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 4 April 2025 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’) to raise up to £5 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £5 million, in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 91.6p in accordance with the terms set out in the Prospectus dated 3 February 2025 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer (the price being calculated as the NAV per share of the Company (as at 31 December 2024 and announced on 21 March 2025) of 88.8p divided by 0.97).

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 9 April 2025.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 59,508,123. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66



