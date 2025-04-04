Drone Detection Market worth $2,329.9 million by 2029

Delray Beach, FL, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Drone Detection Market by Technology (Radar, RF Scanner, Optical), Application (Critical Infrastructure, Airport, Stadium, Prison, Power Plant, Oil & Gas, Border Security, Military), Type (Ground-Based, Handheld), Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" The Drone detection market is estimated in terms of market size to be USD 659.4 million in 2024 to USD 2,329.9 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 28.7%.

The Drone detection market is driven by the rising number of illegal drone operations. These operations raise serious security concerns in a number of applications by endangering military installations, vital infrastructure, airports, and public areas. Operational safety and national security may be jeopardized by the growing use of drones for illicit intelligence collection, smuggling, and monitoring. Because of their small size, low altitude, and high maneuverability, unauthorized drone operations are hard to detect with traditional security systems. For this reason, it is crucial to use detection technologies made especially to detect drones.

Drone Detection Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on Application, the military & defense segment is expected to lead the drone detection market during the forecast period

Based on application, military & defense applications is expected to lead the drone detection market during the forecasted period. This is due to the increasing threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in modern warfare and security operations. Armed forces worldwide are investing heavily in drone detection and counter-drone technologies to protect military bases, airfields, naval vessels, and border security zones from potential attacks, espionage, and unauthorized surveillance. Drones are being used by adversaries for reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and even as loitering munitions, making their detection and neutralization a top priority for defense agencies. Advanced radar, radio frequency (RF) sensors, and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) systems are widely deployed in military environments to provide continuous surveillance and rapid response against hostile UAVs.

Based on type, the handheld segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the handheld segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the drone detection market due to its portability, ease of use, and increasing adoption by security forces, law enforcement agencies, and military personnel. Unlike fixed or vehicle-mounted detection systems, handheld solutions offer mobility, allowing operators to detect and respond to drone threats in real-time across various locations. These devices are particularly useful for tactical operations, border security patrols, and VIP protection, where rapid deployment and flexibility are critical. Additionally, handheld drone detection systems often integrate multiple sensing technologies, such as radio frequency (RF) detection and direction-finding, enabling security personnel to quickly locate and assess unauthorized drones.

North America will lead the drone detection market during the forecast period

The Drone detection market in North America will lead the market during the forecast period. This is due to the widespread use of drone security technologies, a rise in unapproved drone activity, and stringent regulatory controls. Significant investments in drone detection systems for military bases and airports are driven by the region's developed defense and homeland security infrastructure, which is dominated by the United States and Canada. Ground-based and radar-based detection methods have become widely used as a result of growing worries about drone-related security issues, such as possible terrorist operations, smuggling, and airspace intrusions. North America's top defense contractors and tech companies guarantee ongoing innovation and accessibility to cutting-edge drone-detecting technologies.

Drone Detection Market Dynamics

Rise in unauthorized drone activities

Evolving regulatory frameworks

Advancements in detection technologies

Cybersecurity risks in connected detection systems

Attractive Opportunities in the Drone Detection Market

The drone detection market in the US is growing due to the strict airspace security regulations and the rising defense investments. Additionally, the adoption of AI-powered detection technologies, supported by government and military initiatives, is also accelerating market growth.

Expansion of IoT and AI in drone detection systems, advancements in detection technologies, and rising defense and homeland security budgets are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market players.

The drone detection market in North America is projected to reach USD 1,176.2 million by 2029, growing at CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

Cybersecurity risks in connected detection systems and detection accuracy issues in complex environments are expected to pose a challenge for the growth of the drone detection market