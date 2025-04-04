Blaqclouds Announces Strong Growth for BitNotify.io and Unveils New ZEUS Wallet-to-Wallet Encrypted Messaging Feature

ROBESONIA, Pa., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) is excited to share a major milestone for BitNotify.io, the company’s cutting-edge blockchain notification platform. As of April 3, 2025, BitNotify.io has reached a total of 68,973 subscribers, including 19,215 premium subscribers, reflecting growing adoption of real-time blockchain alerts and market intelligence among crypto enthusiasts.

BitNotify.io continues to provide users with real-time transaction monitoring, wallet activity alerts, and price movement notifications across multiple blockchains. The premium subscriber base is steadily increasing, reinforcing the platform’s position as an essential tool for traders, investors, and blockchain developers.

Introducing ZEUS Wallet-to-Wallet Encrypted Messaging

In addition to this growth milestone, Blaqclouds is thrilled to announce the upcoming integration of ZEUS Wallet-to-Wallet Encrypted Messaging, a groundbreaking feature powered by ZEUS Chain technology. This new communication tool will enable users to send end-to-end encrypted messages directly between wallets, ensuring secure, private, and immutable conversations across the blockchain.

The wallet-to-wallet messaging system will leverage:

Decentralized Identity (DID): Ensuring users maintain complete control over their encrypted messaging profiles.

Ensuring users maintain complete control over their encrypted messaging profiles. ZEUS Chain Smart Contracts: Enforcing privacy and security rules without reliance on centralized servers.

Enforcing privacy and security rules without reliance on centralized servers. On-Chain Encryption Protocols: Utilizing advanced cryptographic techniques to protect message integrity and confidentiality.

Utilizing advanced cryptographic techniques to protect message integrity and confidentiality. NFT-Based Message Authentication: Allowing users to sign and verify communications using their blockchain identity.

“With BitNotify.io seeing incredible adoption, we are taking the next step in blockchain innovation by launching ZEUS Wallet-to-Wallet Encrypted Messaging,” said Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds, Inc. “We believe this feature will redefine secure blockchain communication, offering our users the ability to interact privately and confidently.”

The ZEUS Wallet-to-Wallet Encrypted Messaging feature is expected to go live in the coming months, further expanding the capabilities of the ZEUS Chain ecosystem.

For more information about BitNotify.io, ZEUS Chain, and the upcoming wallet messaging feature, visit https://bitnotify.io/ and https://zeuschainscan.io/.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide.

About BitNotify

BitNotify.io is a real-time wallet notification platform designed to enhance transparency, security, and user control across blockchain ecosystems. Built on the ZEUS Chain, BitNotify empowers users with instant alerts for wallet activity, including token transfers, liquidity events, staking updates, and smart contract interactions.

BitNotify supports a freemium model with advanced features for premium users, including customizable notifications, real-time analytics, multi-wallet monitoring, and now encrypted wallet-to-wallet messaging powered by ZEUS Chain’s secure protocol stack. The platform is built for traders, developers, and everyday crypto users who want greater visibility and control over their digital assets.

BitNotify is a flagship product of Blaqclouds, Inc., focused on bridging the gap between traditional usability and Web3 functionality.

