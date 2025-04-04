Purpose Investments Announces Upcoming Termination of Purpose Special Opportunities Fund

TORONTO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) announced today, after careful consideration, that it has decided to terminate Purpose Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) no later than the end of 2025 (the “Termination Date”).

Purpose is of the view that the termination of the Fund is in the best interest of its shareholders. The decision to close the Fund was driven by its relatively low assets under management, which were at $12.5 mm as of April 3, 2025.

Currently, the Fund’s sole remaining holding is Prio S.A., a publicly listed Brazilian oil & gas company originally acquired by the Fund in November 2009. As of April 3, 2025, the Fund’s investment in Prio S.A. has generated strong returns, with its share price increasing by 751% in Brazilian Real terms over the last five years. The performance of this security has been a major contributor to the Fund’s 25.37% annualized return over that same period.

As part of the termination of the Fund, Purpose has initiated a process to liquidate the Fund’s Prio S.A. position. Purpose, as the Fund Manager, is now engaged in a process to re-register the Fund’s Prio S.A. shares with the Central Bank of Brazil, as the central registrar of publicly traded shares. This re-registration and divestiture, which is currently underway, requires Purpose to work directly with the Prio S.A, the Fund’s banking partners, and Brazilian authorities.

Additionally, as a result of the decision to terminate the Fund, Purpose has decided to cease offering purchases of new shares of the Fund. Acting in accordance with its standard of care and its obligations as an investment fund manager, Purpose will continue to accept requests for the redemptions of shares of the Fund, though processing of some redemptions may, in certain circumstances, be delayed as the Fund re-registers the Prio S.A. shares it owns with the Central Bank of Brazil.

Series A Shares and Series F Shares will be automatically redeemed on the Termination Date, with the proceeds either deposited into the shareholder’s account or mailed by cheque directly to the shareholder or to their dealer, nominee, or intermediary, as applicable. There will be no fees or redemption charges applicable to such redemptions.

If required, a final distribution for the Fund will occur on or about the Termination Date.

