Purpose Investments Inc. Announces March 2026 Distributions

 | Source: Purpose Investments Inc. Purpose Investments Inc.

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of March 2026 for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”). 
        
The ex-distribution date for all Open-End Funds is March 27, 2026. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is March 31, 2026.

      
Open-End FundsTicker
Symbol		Distribution
per
share/unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsAPLY$0.166703/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesATDY$0.065003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF SeriesBNC$0.1225¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF UnitsBND$0.086603/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF USD UnitsBND.UUS $0.096003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesBNSY$0.100003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesBNY$0.080003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsBRKY$0.170003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF UnitsBTCY$0.085003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsBTCY.B$0.097003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF USD UnitsBTCY.UUS $0.081503/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesCNQY$0.140003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Class – ETF UnitsCROC$0.078403/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF UnitsCROP$0.087503/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF USD UnitsCROP.UUS $0.097503/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesDOLY$0.065003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesENBY$0.110003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield - ETF UnitsETHY$0.047303/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged UnitsETHY.B$0.058403/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD UnitsETHY.UUS $0.046103/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - ETF UnitsFLX$0.046103/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged - ETF UnitsFLX.B$0.055103/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD - ETF UnitsFLX.UUS $0.038503/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class - ETF UnitsIGB$0.0723¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Yield Shares (JPYS) Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesJPYS$0.175003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF unitsMSFY$0.200003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Active Balanced Fund - ETF UnitsPABF$0.195003/27/202604/02/2026Quarterly
Purpose Active Conservative Fund - ETF UnitsPACF$0.216003/27/202604/02/2026Quarterly
Purpose Active Growth Fund - ETF UnitsPAGF$0.177503/27/202604/02/2026Quarterly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund - ETF SeriesPAYF$0.1375¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF SeriesPBD$0.0590¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPDF$0.1050¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPDIV$0.0950¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Real Estate Income Fund - ETF SeriesPHR$0.0720¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose International Enhanced Equity Income Fund - ETF SeriesPHW$0.145003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund - ETF SeriesPID$0.078003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF SeriesPIN$0.0830¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund - ETF UnitsPINC$0.084003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund - ETF SeriesPRA$0.210003/27/202604/02/2026Quarterly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF SeriesPRP$0.0600¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF SeriesPYF$0.0900¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF SeriesPYF.B$0.1100¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF USD SeriesPYF.UUS $0.1050¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose RBC (RY) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesRBCY$0.090003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF SeriesRDE$0.1100¹03/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund - ETF UnitsREM$0.095003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund - ETF UnitsRPS$0.095003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund - ETF SeriesRPU$0.094003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units2RPU.B /
RPU.U		$0.094003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesSHPY$0.220003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund - ETF UnitsSYLD$0.097003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose TD (TD) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesTDY$0.090003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose TELUS (T) Yield Shares ETF - ETF SeriesTY$0.100003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYAMD$0.500003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsYAMZ$0.450003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYAVG$0.500003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYCON$0.300003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYCST$0.200003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsYGOG$0.600003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYMAG$0.300003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYMET$0.350003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYNET$0.300003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsYNVD$0.750003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYPLT$0.600003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF UnitsYTSL$0.600003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF SeriesYUNH$0.150003/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
      
Closed-End FundsTicker
Symbol		Distribution
per
share/unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Big Banc Split Corp, Class ABNK$0.1200¹03/31/202604/15/2026Monthly
Big Banc Split Corp - Preferred SharesBNK.PR.A$0.0700¹03/31/202604/15/2026Monthly
      

Estimated March 2026 Distributions for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund

The March 2026 distribution rates for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund are estimated to be as follows:

      
Fund NameTicker
Symbol		Estimated
Distribution
per unit		Record
Date		Payable
Date		Distribution
Frequency
Purpose USD Cash Management Fund - ETF UnitsMNU.UUS $0.302503/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF UnitsMNY$0.194103/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund - ETF UnitsPSA$0.088903/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
Purpose US Cash Fund - ETF UnitsPSU.UUS $0.289903/27/202604/02/2026Monthly
      

Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about March 24, 2026, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund. The ex-distribution date will be March 27, 2026.

 (1)Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of theIncome Tax Act(Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
 (2)Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.
   

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


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