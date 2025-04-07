Quadient Receives SBTi’s Validation of its GHG Emission Reduction Targets

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces that the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets. SBTi is a corporate climate action initiative that provides companies with science-based guidance to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. This validation confirms that Quadient’s commitments align with scientific requirements to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is a cornerstone of Quadient’s sustainability strategy, as part of its ‘Elevate to 2030’ strategic plan. The company has established ambitious near- and long-term targets, committing to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 64% and Scope 3 emissions by 30% by 2030, compared to 2018 levels. Looking further ahead, Quadient is dedicated to achieving a 90% reduction in absolute Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2050.

"SBTi’s validation marks a significant milestone for Quadient, reaffirming our deep commitment to climate action. Sustainability is not just a goal—it’s woven into how we operate, innovate, and collaborate with our customers, partners, and stakeholders,” said Brandon Batt, Chief People and Transformation Officer at Quadient. “We recognize the scale of the challenge ahead and are proactively driving the transformation needed to build a low-carbon future. Our decarbonization efforts go beyond compliance, they represent a strategic opportunity to create value, strengthen our business resilience to changing environments, and contribute to a more sustainable global economy. This validation reinforces our leadership in corporate sustainability and underscores that bold climate action is both a business imperative and a shared responsibility."

To translate its commitments into action, Quadient is executing a comprehensive decarbonization roadmap. This strategy focuses on optimizing energy use across operations by modernizing facilities, transitioning to renewable energy, and enhancing overall efficiency. The company is also accelerating the shift to a low-carbon vehicle fleet and promoting remote collaboration technologies to cut business travel-related emissions.

Beyond operational improvements, Quadient is leveraging product innovation and circular economy principles to reduce environmental impact. Its remanufacturing program has made significant strides, with over 62.8% of mail-related solutions remanufactured in 2024—demonstrating a strong commitment to extending product lifecycles and minimizing waste. Additionally, the company is actively working with its supplier network to drive emission reductions throughout the value chain, aiming to secure carbon reduction commitments from at least 30% of its strategic partners by 2026.

Transparency and accountability remain central to Quadient’s climate strategy. The company rigorously tracks and reports its progress annually through its sustainability report and the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire. Independent verification of its carbon footprint ensures credibility and reinforces its commitment to meaningful, science-backed climate action. For more information about Quadient’s CSR program, visit www.invest.quadient.com/CSR.

