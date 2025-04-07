Granting of Employee Stock Options

On April 4, 2025, AB Šiaulių Bankas (hereinafter – the Bank) granted stock option rights to 26 employees of the Bank Group as part of the annual variable remuneration for the year 2024,

· when a 5-year deferral period applies to the deferred portion of the annual variable remuneration:

o 3/5 to be granted on April 7, 2028 – 792,825 shares

o 1/5 to be granted on April 9, 2029 – 264,275 shares

o 1/5 to be granted on April 8, 2030 – 264,284 shares

· when a 4-year deferral period applies to the deferred portion of the annual variable remuneration:

o 3/4 to be granted on April 7, 2028 – 441,825 shares

o 1/4 to be granted on April 9, 2029 – 147,264 shares

· when a 3-year deferral period applies to the deferred portion of the annual variable remuneration to be granted on April 7, 2028 – 53,907 shares

Additionally, on April 4, 2025, as part of the long-term incentive program for 2025-2027, the Bank granted stock option rights to 7 employees, subject to a 5-year deferral period:

o 3/5 to be granted on April 7, 2028 – up to 4,380,000 shares

o 1/5 to be granted on April 9, 2029 – up to 1,060,000 shares

o 1/5 to be granted on April 8, 2030 – up to 1,060,000 shares

The Bank has granted employees stock option rights for up to 12,292,799 shares that have not yet been acquired.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt