Jitterbit Earns 20 G2 Spring 2025 Badges for Leadership in Enterprise Automation, Integration and App Development

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced its Harmony platform has been recognized as a leader by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This is the eighth consecutive year Jitterbit has been highly ranked by G2.

“We’re honored that Jitterbit has once again been recognized as a leader across multiple categories by G2,” said Vito Salvaggio, SVP of Product Management at Jitterbit. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering a unified platform that accelerates workflow automation and application development with ease. With AI-powered capabilities in the Harmony platform, rapid EDI implementation with high ROI, and industry-leading customer support, we empower organizations to streamline their operations, foster innovation, and drive transformation.”

The recognition for Harmony, Jitterbit’s unified, AI-infused low-code platform, includes 20 badges in Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), API Management, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Rapid Application Development (RAD), Workplace Innovation and No-Code Development. These accolades span the global grid reports for enterprises, mid-market and small businesses.

Fortune 500 companies consult G2 as their trusted industry source to guide their software decisions. G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly, ranking products based on authentic peer evaluations collected from the G2 community and aggregated data from online sources. For the spring 2025 quarter, Jitterbit earned the following badges:

9 Leader Badges for iPaaS, API Management and EDI

Leader Badges for iPaaS, API Management and EDI 8 High Performer Badges for Workplace Innovation, API Management, EDI, RAD, Low and No Code Development

High Performer Badges for Workplace Innovation, API Management, EDI, RAD, Low and No Code Development 2 Badges for EDI - Best Estimated ROI and Fastest Implementation

Badges for EDI - Best Estimated ROI and Fastest Implementation 1 Badge for Low-Code Development Platforms - Best Support

Key G2 Grid Report Highlights

The Jitterbit Harmony platform was recognized as a Leader in the Grid Reports across iPaaS, API Management and EDI as follows:

EMEA Regional Grid ® Report for iPaaS

Report for iPaaS Europe Regional Grid ® Report for iPaaS

Report for iPaaS Mid-Market Grid ® Report for iPaaS

Report for iPaaS Grid ® Report for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)

Report for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Grid ® Report for No-Code Development Platforms

Report for No-Code Development Platforms Americas Regional Grid® Report for API Management

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com .

About Jitterbit Inc.

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact: