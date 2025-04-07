Clermont-Ferrand, April 07, 2025

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

2024 Universal Registration Document

Michelin filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 4, 2025. It is available to the public under the conditions set out in the applicable regulations and can be consulted/downloaded at the Company’s website, www.michelin.com and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

The Universal Registration Document contains:

The 2024 Annual Financial Report;

The Report of the Supervisory Board on Corporate Governance, covering the components of corporate officer compensation submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 16, 2025;

The Sustainability Statement;

The Duty of Care Plan;

The Statutory Auditors’ reports on decisions submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 16, 2025, as well as their fees;

The description of the share buyback program;

Information on the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 16, 2025.





Investor calendar

April 24, 2025 Quarterly information for the three months ending March 31, 2025

May 16, 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting

May 21, 2025 Ex-dividend date

May 23, 2025 Dividend payment date

July 24, 2025 First-half 2025 results

October 22, 2025 Quarterly information for the nine months ending September 30, 2025

