Michelin: Capital reduction: cancellation of 22,919,400 shares

Clermont-Ferrand, December 30, 2025

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Capital reduction: cancellation of 22,919,400 treasury shares

Pursuant to the decision of the Managing Chairman on December 19, 2025, and the 14th resolution of the May 16, 2025 Shareholders Meeting, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has decided to cancel 22,919,400 treasury shares, representing 3.23 % of the total shares outstanding.

​The effective date of the resulting capital reduction is December 30, 2025 as indicated in the Euronext notice dated December 24, 2025.

