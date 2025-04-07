ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
31-Mar-25106,323€609.61€64,815,373
01-Apr-25105,553€614.05€64,815,252
02-Apr-25105,118€616.60€64,815,454
03-Apr-25110,305€587.60€64,815,527
04-Apr-25114,243€567.35€64,815,275

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
 Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
 Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771


 


