ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|31-Mar-25
|106,323
|€609.61
|€64,815,373
|01-Apr-25
|105,553
|€614.05
|€64,815,252
|02-Apr-25
|105,118
|€616.60
|€64,815,454
|03-Apr-25
|110,305
|€587.60
|€64,815,527
|04-Apr-25
|114,243
|€567.35
|€64,815,275
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
