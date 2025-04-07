Online Gambling Market Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2025-2034, with Betsson, 22bet, 888 Holdings, Bet365, Draftkings, Entain, Flutter Entertainment, Kindred Group, Super Group and William Hill

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Online Gambling Market was valued at USD 95.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 275 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 10.5%. The growth is driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones, widespread internet connectivity, and advancements in digital gaming technologies. As online betting platforms become more accessible, user participation continues to surge. The widespread adoption of secure payment gateways, immersive gaming interfaces, and AI-driven personalization is transforming the industry, making digital gambling more engaging and secure.



The convenience of playing from anywhere, coupled with real-time gaming experiences, is fueling user engagement across various betting categories. Operators are enhancing their platforms with live-streaming features, real-time analytics, and AI-driven recommendations, elevating the overall user experience. Virtual and augmented reality integrations are further reshaping the sector, allowing players to interact with realistic gaming environments. Regulatory advancements in multiple regions are also contributing to the market growth as governments introduce structured frameworks to ensure secure transactions and fair play.



The basketball sports betting segment captured a dominant market share of 26.5% in 2024 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The sport's popularity across multiple countries, combined with an extensive schedule of professional leagues and events, continues to drive player engagement. The availability of consistent betting opportunities attracts a large user base, while AI-driven odds calculation and predictive analytics make sports betting more strategic and appealing. The increasing adoption of live betting and in-game wagering further strengthens the segment, allowing users to place bets dynamically based on real-time game developments.



By device type, the market is segmented into mobile & tablets and desktops. In 2024, desktops accounted for 55.4% of the total market share, owing to their ability to support high-resolution graphics and complex gaming experiences. Players seeking immersive and high-performance gaming sessions prefer desktops for their superior processing power and larger screens. While mobile gaming is growing due to enhanced app-based platforms and convenience, desktops remain the preferred choice for professional and high-stakes players who demand seamless gameplay and high-definition visuals.



Italy online gambling market is poised to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2034, fueled by the rising accessibility of digital gaming platforms. More users are exploring online betting options due to improved platform security, seamless payment solutions, and increasing internet penetration. The ability to participate in casino games from home is attracting a growing player base, while digital innovations continue to enhance the overall gambling experience. With an expanding user base and ongoing technological advancements, Italy remains one of the most lucrative markets for online gambling operators.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $95.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $275 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Game Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Sports betting

5.2.1 Football

5.2.2 Horse racing

5.2.3 Tennis

5.2.4 Cricket

5.2.5 Basketball

5.2.6 Other sports

5.3 Casino

5.3.1 Live casino

5.3.2 Baccarat

5.3.3 Blackjack

5.3.4 Poker

5.3.5 Slots

5.3.6 Others casino games

5.4 Lottery

5.5 Bingo

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Mobile & tablets

6.3 Desktop



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 Italy

7.3.6 Netherlands

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Australia

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Singapore

7.4.6 Philippines

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Mexico

7.5.3 Argentina

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Turkey

7.6.2 South Africa



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Betsson AB

22bet

888 Holdings PLC

Bet365

Draftkings Inc.

Entain PLC

Flutter Entertainment PLC

Kindred Group PLC

Mgm Resorts International

Super Group (sghc Limited)

William Hill

