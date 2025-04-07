Birchtech to Present at in LD Micro Invitational XV on April 10, 2025

CORSICANA, Texas, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced that management will attend the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XV on April 10, 2025 at the Westin Grand Central in New York City.

Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of Birchtech, is scheduled to present at the conference, as well as host one on one meetings with institutional investors, as follows:

LD Micro Invitational XV

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern time

Location: Westin Grand Central, New York

Format: Webcasted Presentation + 1x1 Meetings

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/Rv8BqVhT6JpoAvJwfhYEsK/3wjdpmC2chZmAByXHEQYTB

Richard MacPherson commented: "We are excited to participate in LD Micro during this pivotal period for Birchtech. Following the launch of our water purification business and continued growth in our air business – which is on-track to deliver at least $23 million in revenue in 2025 – we are well-positioned to drive sustained value for shareholders. Additionally, initial sales from our water business, expected to commence during mid-2025, will further enhance near-term revenue growth. We look forward to engaging with investors and sharing insights into our strategy and growth initiatives at the LD Micro investor conference."

Registration is required for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at BCHT@mzgroup.us.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America’s clean coal and clean water company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business, as well as any revenue guidance provided. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

BCHT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us