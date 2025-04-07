Resolutions of Baltic Horizon Fund repeat general meeting

A repeat extraordinary General Meeting of Baltic Horizon Fund unit-holders and Swedish Depositary Receipt (hereinafter the “SDR”) holders (hereinafter together the “Investors”) took place on 7 April 2025 in Tallinn, Estonia.

The repeat meeting was convened as the required quorum was not reached during the initial extraordinary General Meeting on 27 March 2025. In accordance with section 10.11 of the fund rules of Baltic Horizon Fund the repeat General Meeting is permitted to adopt resolutions regardless of the number of votes represented at the meeting, unless otherwise stipulated in the fund rules.

9 Investors were registered as attending to the meeting, holding 47,673,338 Baltic Horizon Fund units/SDRs which represent 33,2% of the total number of votes of the fund.

The agenda of the meeting was to decide on the appointment of the new members of the supervisory board, the remuneration to be paid to them and the removal of the current supervisory board members.

The General Meeting resolved: