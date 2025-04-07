Cannabix Technologies to Attend Tennessee Safety and Health Conference to Exhibit Alcohol and Marijuana Breath Testing Technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath devices is pleased to report that it will be attending the Tennessee Safety and Health Conference (TSHC) in Nashville, TN commencing on April 7th. Cannabix will attend the conference with AlcoPro Inc. to exhibit the Company’s laboratory-based Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) and BreathLogix autonomous (unmanned) alcohol screening device (See Figures 1-3). The TSHC supported by the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) and offers a variety of workplace safety and health education sessions geared toward managers as well as front-line workers and will be attended by corporations and professionals in the drug and alcohol testing industry.





Figure 1. Cannabix Breath Collection Unit and Breath Cartridge technology (collect and send solution)

Highlights:

Cannabix and AlcoPro Inc. will attend TSHC in Nashville, TN. AlcoPro (of Knoxville, TN) is collaborating with Cannabix to begin marketing the MBT and BreathLogix technologies. AlcoPro is a well-established distributor and leading supplier of drug and alcohol testing instruments and supplies in the United States.

Cannabix’s MBT is a collect and send solution (portable sample breath collection, tested via laboratory analysis) focused on “recent use” detection of delta-9 THC. Unlike urine, blood and saliva methods, that can detect delta-9 THC for many hours, days, or even weeks after consumption, the Cannabix MBT provides a more relevant THC consumption window (1). Omega Laboratories announced development and validation of the Cannabix MBT in March 2025. The validation included a test method for the simultaneous quantification of Δ-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Δ-8-THC, cannabidiol (CBD), and cannabinol (CBN) in breath aerosols using the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC).

The BreathLogix series are unmanned wall mounted alcohol screening devices for a range of employment and test settings where alcohol safety and monitoring are required.





BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices

The Company’s BreathLogix unmanned alcohol screening devices hosts several features including patent pending pre-calibrated cartridge technology which will allow administrators to easily maintain their devices, and eliminate the need for costly calibration equipment and time-consuming site visits from technicians for maintenance. The devices can be used for pre-access alcohol testing, random testing, start-of-shift testing, pre-employment testing, return-to-work testing and post-incident testing.

BreathLogix autonomously checks the sobriety of a user and can take a picture to confirm and record identity while a breath sample is being delivered. Upon detection of positive breath alcohol result, the device will deliver a precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level on the screen, and send a real-time test report via text message, e-mail and to a dedicated web portal. Furthermore, the system logs user test reports for incident reporting and historical investigations.





Figure 2. BreathLogix Alcohol Screening Devices









Figure 3. BreathLogix Alcohol device available with contactless and straw modes for rapid pre-access alcohol screening





Change of Auditor:

The Company reports that it has changed its auditor from Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP (“Former Auditor”) to SHIM and Associates LLP, (“Successor Auditor”) effective April 4, 2025.

The Companys' board of directors accepted the resignation of the Former Auditor, as of April 4, 2025 and appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor of the Company effective April 4, 2025, and to hold office until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and board of directors and will be filed on SEDAR accordingly.

