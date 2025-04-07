Precision Aquaculture Market to Hit USD 1767.15 Million by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Technology and Increasing Demand for Sustainable Fish Farming | SNS Insider

Austin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Aquaculture Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Precision Aquaculture Market Size was valued at USD 529.47 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1767.15 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.38% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Advancing Sustainable Fish Farming with Smart Technologies enhances efficiency, sustainability, and fish health through IoT, AI, and data analytics.

The precision aquaculture market is rapidly evolving with the integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and data analytics to enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of fish farming. Modern solutions, including automated feeding systems, real-time monitoring, and predictive maintenance, are improving operational performance and reducing waste. Advanced sensors and imaging tools predict fish behavior, promoting better health and welfare by optimizing environmental conditions and minimizing disease outbreaks. The growing demand for sustainable seafood production is driving farmers toward precision technologies that reduce environmental impact and improve productivity.

Get a Sample Report of Precision Aquaculture Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6108

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

AKVA group (Polarcirkel Cages)

(Polarcirkel Cages) InnovaSea Systems (AquaMesh Monitoring System)

(AquaMesh Monitoring System) Steinsvik (ScaleAQ) (iFarm Fish Welfare System)

(iFarm Fish Welfare System) Deep Trekker (DTG3 Underwater Drone)

(DTG3 Underwater Drone) Aquabyte (Fish Health Monitoring Platform)

(Fish Health Monitoring Platform) Eruvaka Technologies (Smart Feeder)

(Smart Feeder) Akuakare (Smart Feeding Technology)

(Smart Feeding Technology) CPI Equipment (Aquaculture Feed Systems)

(Aquaculture Feed Systems) Lifegard Aquatics (Water Quality Test Kits)

(Water Quality Test Kits) Bluegrove (Sensory Monitoring Solutions)

(Sensory Monitoring Solutions) Imenco AS (Subsea Camera Systems)

(Subsea Camera Systems) In-situ (Aqua TROLL Water Quality Sensors)

(Aqua TROLL Water Quality Sensors) Signify (Aquaculture LED Lighting)

(Aquaculture LED Lighting) Jala Tech (Water Quality Monitoring Device)

(Water Quality Monitoring Device) Planet Lighting (Submersible LED Lights).

Precision Aquaculture Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 529.47 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1767.15 Million CAGR CAGR of 14.38% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software, Service)

• By System (Smart Feeding Systems, Monitoring and Control Systems, Underwater ROV Systems)

• By Application (Feed Optimization, Monitoring & Surveillance, Yield Analysis) Key Drivers • Driving Growth in Precision Aquaculture with Smart Technologies for Sustainable and Efficient Fish Farming.



• AI-Driven Solutions and Data Analytics Unlock Growth Opportunities in Precision Aquaculture Technologies.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6108

Additionally, increased investment in aquaculture infrastructure and government support for smart farming practices are fueling market growth. The economic benefits of precision systems, such as reduced feed costs and higher yields, further contribute to the expansion of the precision aquaculture market, as more stakeholders recognize the value of these innovations for sustainable fish farming.

Key Segments Driving Growth in the Precision Aquaculture Market: Hardware, Software, and Applications

By Component

In 2023, the hardware segment led the precision aquaculture market, capturing 58.4% of the share, owing to the increasing adoption of key devices, like smart feeding systems, sensors, cameras, and monitoring equipment, to ensure the optimal health of fish and farm productivity. Hardware technologies play an important role in enabling the collection of real-time data (related to water quality, temperature, fish, etc.).

The software segment is expected to experience the highest growth from 2024 to 2032, owing to the rising demand for AI-based analytic platforms, cloud-based data management, and predictive modeling tools that help in optimizing resource utilization and making timely decisions. The realization of the advantages of data-driven insights is also leading to a growing adoption of software solutions tailored for better management among aquaculture operators.

By System

In 2023, Smart Feeding Systems led the precision aquaculture market with 46.6% share, owing to the high adoption of automated feeding solutions that minimize wastage and optimize fish quality.

The Monitoring and Control Systems segment is expected to grow rapidly from 2024 to 2032, owing to the rising demand for real-time water quality monitoring and automated environmental control. This is where IoT powered sensors, AI analytics and remote platforms are making aquaculture management even more precise than in previous years.

By Application

In 2023, Feed Optimization dominated the precision aquaculture market with a 52.6% share, driven by the demand for automated solutions that enhance fish growth, reduce feed wastage, and improve farm efficiency. Using sensors and AI algorithms, these systems enable accurate feeding schedules, optimizing resource use and cost savings.

The Monitoring & Surveillance segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032,fueled by the increasing need for real-time water quality monitoring, fish behavior tracking, and environmental management through IoT devices, underwater cameras, and AI-powered analysis.

Asia Pacific Dominates Precision Aquaculture, Europe Set for Rapid Growth

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region led the precision aquaculture market with a 34.5% share, driven by the region's extensive aquaculture industries in countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. These nations have long focused on integrating advanced feeding systems, water quality monitoring, and automated farm management to optimize seafood production. For instance, Indonesia’s successful use of smart feeding systems has enhanced feed efficiency and fish growth, while China is adopting IoT sensors and AI-based platforms on large-scale farms for sustainable seafood production to meet growing protein demands.

Europe is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period 2024-2032, owing to rising investments in sustainable aquaculture practices and advanced monitoring solutions. Norway, Scotland and Denmark are leading the way, employing new technologies that enhance fish welfare and environmental management. Bluegrove of Norway, for instance, has created AI-assisted monitoring tools to assess the behavior of fish, feeding and environmental factors, improving conditions on farms and sustainability.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Precision Aquaculture Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6108

Recent Development

8 November 2024, Innovasea has partnered with BiOceanOr to add dissolved oxygen forecasting to its Realfish Pro platform, enabling fish farmers to predict low oxygen events up to 48 hours in advance. This proactive feature helps farmers optimize feeding schedules and improve fish health by addressing environmental threats before they occur.

On 23 May 2024, Jala announced it will offer probiotics to its shrimp farming network, aiming to enhance shrimp health and sustainability. This initiative is part of Jala's ongoing efforts to improve aquaculture practices and reduce environmental impact.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption & Technology

5.2 Operational & Performance

5.3 Fish Health & Welfare

5.4 System Performance

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Precision Aquaculture Market, by Component

8. Precision Aquaculture Market, by System

9. Precision Aquaculture Market, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on Precision Aquaculture Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/precision-aquaculture-market-6108

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.