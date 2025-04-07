NEXGEL to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas, NV April 22nd-24th 

LANGHORNE, Pa., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2025, taking place at the Paris Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV on April 22-24, 2025.

Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2025

Presentation Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. PT

Location: Paris Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV, in Track 4 - Loire

Webcast: https://ir.nexgel.com/news-events/events-presentations

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Levy, please contact your representatives at Planet Micro or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NEXGEL@KCSA.Com.

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

About Planet Microcap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

NEXGEL@KCSA.com