Wisconsin Cheese Debuts Fantastical "Fromaginators" for the 151st Kentucky Derby®

Madison, Wis., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Part cheese board, part couture, these fantastical “Fromaginators” are a bold new expression of flavor, flair, and Derby-day decadence. As a proud partner of the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby, Wisconsin Cheese unveils the Rinds & Roses Collection—a whimsical collaboration with the Kentucky Derby’s premier milliner, Christine A. Moore. The collection transforms six award-winning cheeses into showstopping headwear, merging Wisconsin’s artisan craftsmanship with high fashion in the most delightfully unexpected way.

This first-of-its-kind headwear line reimagines the cheese board as wearable art, bringing the beauty of cheesemaking to the iconic style of race day. These indulgent, eye-catching hats are sure to turn heads at Churchill Downs—because nothing says luxury like a perfectly aged wedge paired with a smooth Kentucky bourbon.

“As cheese experts, we know a thing or two about high-quality pairings," said Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer at Wisconsin Cheese. “The Kentucky Derby and Wisconsin Cheese are both cultural icons known for tradition and excellence. We created this collection for both Derby fans and cheese lovers, so anyone—at the track or at home—can celebrate in style with a “Fromaginator” of their own.”

The limited-edition collection comes in three colorways, each featuring Moore’s signature hand-rolled silk roses. Honoring Wisconsin’s world-renowned cheesemakers, the hats showcase a curated selection of six exceptional cheeses: Hoard’s Dairyman St. Saviour, Marieke® Gouda Foenegreek, Roth Canela, Roelli Cheese Haus Red Rock, Sartori® Merlot BellaVitano®, and Landmark Creamery Herbes de Provence Fontina.

“Creating a collection of Wisconsin Cheese “Fromaginators” for the Kentucky Derby sent my imagination soaring—it’s a true fusion of fashion and flavor,” said Christine A. Moore. “What an honor to spotlight Wisconsin’s incredible farmers and cheesemakers. I was especially inspired by the beautiful and unique rinds—they’re works of art, and taste as amazing as they look.”

The Rinds & Roses Collection by Christine A. Moore for Wisconsin Cheese will be available to preview on Monday, April 7, and officially on sale on Friday, April 11, at WisconsinCheese.com/RindsAndRosesCollection. One “fromaginator” will be auctioned off at the star-studded Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby-Eve Gala, named one of the ten best parties in the world by Condé Nast, and all proceeds from hat sales will benefit the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky. “Fromaginators” retail for $1,500 to $3,000.

Wisconsin Cheese is also bringing the flavor to Churchill Downs with its onsite experience: The Wisconsin Cheese Rinds & Roses Clubhouse. The Clubhouse taps into the Kentucky Derby’s celebration of premium food and drink, inviting guests to savor the flavors of Wisconsin with a curated bite featuring Wisconsin Cheese—a delicious nod to the iconic Kentucky Hot Brown from the historic Brown Hotel.

Tickets for the 151st Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby on May 2-3 are available by visiting www.KentuckyDerby.com and www.DerbyExperiences.com, or call (502) 636-4447 to be a part of the most extraordinary Kentucky Derby yet.

Can’t make it to the Kentucky Derby? You can still enjoy a taste of Wisconsin Cheese at Louisville’s Brown Hotel all through May. If you’re celebrating at home, explore these irresistible Derby Day recipes featuring Wisconsin Cheese.

For more information or to purchase a “Fromaginator,” visit WisconsinCheese.com/RindsAndRosesCollection and follow @WisconsinCheese on social media.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.



About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 ¼-mile race for 3-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in the United States and the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown series. Also known as The Run for the Roses® and The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®, the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. The 151st Kentucky Derby will take place on May 3, 2024. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

