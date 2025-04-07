Notice of AGM

Irish Continental Group plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

7 April 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Irish Continental Group plc will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday, 8 May 2025 at The InterContinental Hotel, Simmonscourt Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin D04A9K8.

The Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting and the Form of Proxy have been published and are now available on the Company's website, and may be viewed and downloaded online at https://icg.ie/investors/general-meetings/.

These documents together with the 2024 Annual Report are being posted today to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies of shareholder communications. These are also available from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office at Ferryport, Alexandra Road, Dublin D01 W2F5, Ireland.

Copies of the above documents will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary,

Tel: +353 1 607 5628, Email: info@icg.ie

END