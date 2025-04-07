Gaming PC Market to USD 180.86 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Popularity of Esports and High-Performance Computing | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming PC Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Gaming PC Market was valued at USD 57.21 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 180.86 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.68% from 2024 to 2032.”





Gaming PC Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 57.21 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 180.86 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.68% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing Demand for High-Performance Gaming Drives Growth in Gaming PC Market with Advanced Graphics, Speed, and Immersive Experiences

The U.S. Gaming PC Market is driven by high esports engagement, increasing demand for high-performance hardware, and growing game streaming trends. The market is expected to grow steadily, with innovations in GPUs, cloud gaming, and AI-powered gaming experiences enhancing adoption through 2032.

By Product Category: Desktop Segment Dominated, Laptop Segment Fastest Growing

The desktop gaming PC segment dominated the market and accounted for 49% of revenue share, owing to high performance, upgradability, and better cooling systems. PCs are preferred by game enthusiasts and professional gamers due to the ability to customize them and their comparatively lower cost.

The laptop gaming PC segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to advancements in portable gaming technology. Slimmer designs, potent GPUs, and improved thermal solutions are making gaming laptops more appealing to consumers. Demand for gaming-on-the-go is increasing, coupled with longer life batteries and thermal improvements that are driving this growth lebih lanjut.

By Price Range: Mid-Range Segment Dominated, Fastest Growing

Mid-range segment (USD 600 to USD 1000) dominated the market and accounted for the largest market share as it offers the best performance at an affordable price. These PCs serve casual or semi-professional gamers wanting top-notch quality but not premium prices. This segment is also projected to witness the fastest growth owing to rising disposable income and growing gaming capabilities in mid-range models. Please note: Hardware manufacturers keep pushing more powerful processors and GPUs at lower prices, leading to a point where mid-range gaming PCs now represent the best value-for-money option for most gamers on a budget.

By End-User: Professional Gamers Segment Dominated, Casual Gamers Segment Fastest Growing

The professional gamers segment dominated the market and held the major share of the market as esports and competitive gaming continue to gain ground. Demand in this segment is driven by high-performance rigs with high-end GPUs, monitors, and peripherals for pro-gaming

The segment of casual gamers is projected to have the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the rising entry of gaming hobbyists into the gaming sector. The recent availability of affordable gaming PCs and growth in platform accessibility has made users spend on gaming setups.

By Distribution Channel: Online Segment Dominated, Offline Segment Fastest Growing

The online distribution channel held the largest share in the market owing to the ease of purchase for gaming PCs through online e-commerce sites, as well as the exclusive online discounts and financing options.

The offline segment is expected to register the fastest growth, as consumers increasingly desire in-store experiences to test hardware before purchasing it. Many brands are also growing their physical retail footprint, too, providing personalized customer support and hands-on experiences.

Gaming PC Market Segmentation:

By Product Category

Desktop

Laptop

Peripherals

By Price Range

Low-range (Less than USD 500)

Mid-range (USD 600 to USD 1000)

High-end and Extreme High-end-range (More than USD 1000)

By End-user

Professional Gamers

Casual Gamers

Others (Game Testers, Game Troubleshooters, Etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline





By Region: North America Dominated, Asia-Pacific Registering the Fastest Growth

North America led the Gaming PC market on account of high consumer expenditure on gaming hardware, strong esports culture, and better technological infrastructure. This is a region that is home to several leading gaming PC manufacturers and software developers, fueling constant innovation within high-performance computing. Also, the need for high-end gaming rigs, as well as the growing popularity of streaming services such as Twitch and YouTube Gaming, has contributed to the growth of the market.

The Gaming PC Market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in Asia-Pacific, contributing significantly to the market growth from 2024 to 2032, owing to a large gaming population and growing investment in esports. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have become gaming hubs supported by the government for gaming tournaments and digital entertainment.

Recent Developments in the Gaming PC Market (2024)

January 2024 - ASUS introduced the latest ROG Zephyrus G16 with AI-powered cooling and an ultra-fast 240Hz OLED display, enhancing mobile gaming experiences.

- ASUS introduced the latest ROG Zephyrus G16 with AI-powered cooling and an ultra-fast 240Hz OLED display, enhancing mobile gaming experiences. March 2024 – Dell’s Alienware launched Aurora R16, powered by Intel’s 14th Gen processors and NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPUs, targeting professional gamers.

– Dell’s Alienware launched Aurora R16, powered by Intel’s 14th Gen processors and NVIDIA RTX 40-series GPUs, targeting professional gamers. April 2024 – HP updated its Omen gaming lineup with improved thermals, AI-assisted graphics tuning, and new chassis designs for better portability.

