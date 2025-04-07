Roaming Tariff Market to Reach USD 140.3 Billion by 2032, Driven by 5G Expansion and Growing Travel Demand | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roaming Tariff Market Size Analysis:

“The Roaming Tariff Market , valued at USD 77.5 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 140.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.83% from 2024 to 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Vodafone Group – Vodafone Roaming Services

AT&T Inc. – International Day Pass

Verizon Communications – TravelPass

T-Mobile US, Inc. – Magenta Max Roaming

Orange S.A. – Orange Travel Pass

Telefónica S.A. – Movistar Roaming Plans

Deutsche Telekom AG – Global Roaming Plus

China Mobile Limited – GoTone Roaming Packages

China Telecom Corporation – 5G Global Roaming Plan

China Unicom – International Roaming Service

Reliance Jio – Jio International Roaming Packs

Bharti Airtel – Airtel World Pass

Singtel – ReadyRoam

Telstra – International Roaming Day Pass

NTT Docomo – World Wing Roaming

Roaming Tariff Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 77.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 140.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.83% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing global travel and cross-border business operations are driving demand for cost-effective roaming services.

The market's expansion is fueled by the rising rates of global travel, growing smartphone penetration, and demand for international connectivity without a hitch. Growth is also enhanced by the uptake of eSIM technology, the rollout of 5G, and regulatory initiatives that ensure equitable pricing. Partnerships among telecom operators and developments in data roaming services also drive user experience, increasing demand. Future prospects are in the growth of IoT and M2M communications, opening up new opportunities for roaming services in the automotive and logistics sectors. Adoption of unlimited and regional roaming plans is also growing and offers substantial potential for telecom companies to acquire customers and fuel top-line growth.

The U.S Roaming Tariff Market, valued at USD 23.68 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 42.30 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.66% from 2024 to 2032.

The expansion of the U.S. Roaming Tariff Market is stimulated by growing global traveling, enhanced consumption of mobile data, and emerging 5G technology. Industry adoption of eSIM and IoT-based connectivity increases roaming applications in sectors like autos and logistics. Fair price control through regulations and strategic collaboration between telecom companies enhances market growth even further. Also, the increasing need for borderless communication and the arrival of flexible roaming plans are generating new business opportunities for service providers.

By Roaming Type, National Roaming Leads the Market with 68% Revenue Share in 2023, International Roaming Set for Fastest Growth Amid Travel and eSIM Adoption

In 2023, the national roaming segment led in the market and accounted for 68% revenue share. It is driven by high domestic traffic volumes, rural connectivity efforts, and network sharing among telecom service providers. Telecommunications suppliers give access to a number of different networks within country borders to cover areas with minimal population. Demand for smooth national roaming services is also being accelerated by increased domestic tourism, corporate travel, and the use of smart devices.

The global roaming segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period. Global travel is on the rise, the digital nomad culture is on the increase, and eSIM technology adoption is driving demand. With businesses spreading in a post-pandemic era and tourism thriving, telecom operators are launching low-cost roaming plans, unlimited data plans, and strategic partnerships. With 5G rollout and IoT-based applications, global data consumption is set to grow, backed by regulatory initiatives for standard pricing.

By Distribution Channel, Retail Roaming Segment Leads the Market, Wholesale Roaming Poised for Fastest Growth

Retail roaming segment led the market in 2023 with the highest share owing to increasing individual consumer demands and the increased number of business and tourist travelers demanding uninterrupted mobile connectivity. Growing adoption is supported by low-cost roaming plans, bundled services, and infinite data offerings. Telecom operators are using strategic partnerships to deliver expanded coverage and low-cost retail roaming, cementing their position in the market further.

The wholesale roaming segment is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, led by widespread inter-operator deals and network-sharing programs. Telecommunications firms are partnering to enhance coverage, cut down expenses, and enhance service availability, especially in remote locations. The growth of IoT penetration, connected vehicles, and industrial IoT usage, combined with the 5G rollout and the widening of Mobile Virtual Network Operators, is also driving wholesale roaming demand.

By Service, Data Segment Dominates Market, Voice Segment Set for Fastest Growth

In 2023, the data segment dominated the market with a strong revenue share because of the extensive use of 5G, more dependency on cloud-based services, and the expanding utilization of video conferencing solutions. As tourists become more dependent on data-hungry applications such as social media, video calls, and internet entertainment, telecommunication operators are concentrating on providing unlimited and affordable roaming data packages to maximize user experience.

The voice segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through the forecast period, spurred by demand for trusted international calling services among business travelers and expatriates. Though VoIP has affected conventional calls, telecommunication operators are upgrading with high-definition voice technology and competitive roaming rates. 5G network expansions enhance voice quality and minimize latency, with bundled voice and data packages fueling adoption further.

Roaming Tariff Market Segmentation:

By Roaming Type

National

International

By Distribution Channel

Retail Roaming

Wholesale Roaming

By Service

Voice

SMS

Data





Europe Leads the Market with 43% Revenue Share, Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

In 2023, Europe led the roaming tariff market with a 43% revenue share. This is a result of strict regulations, high travel rates, and a well-developed telecom ecosystem. The European Union's "Roam Like at Home" policy has phased out additional intra-regional roaming tariffs, enhancing service uptake. Europe also enjoys large telecom operators, extensive 5G coverage, and rising eSIM adoption, further enhancing its position in the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastestCAGR in the forecast period, driven by high digitalization, rising global travel, and enhanced mobile phone penetration. Tourism, business travel, and cross-border commerce are boosting roaming demand, especially in China, India, and ASEAN countries. Increasing 5G networks, decreasing smartphone prices, rising adoption of eSIMs, and government initiatives to control roaming rates are anticipated to further fuel market growth.

