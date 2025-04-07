One Million Kids, One Mission: Sevaro & Yale School of Medicine Stroke Neurologists Unite to Teach Stroke Awareness

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sevaro, the leading provider of AI-powered virtual neurology and intelligent analytics, has partnered with stroke neurologists at Yale School of Medicine as part of its ongoing Children’s Health Literacy Department (CHLD) initiative.





This collaboration expands efforts to educate one million young people on recognizing the signs of stroke and taking life-saving action.

As part of this partnership, Sevaro and Yale School of Medicine’s Stroke Busters program will award two $25,000 education stipends—one to a high school student and another to a college student—who present innovative ways to improve community health through stroke awareness.

Sevaro's CHLD initiative collaborates with schools, hospitals, and organizations across the country to improve awareness around stroke and cardiovascular disease. Since launching, CHLD has distributed over 10,000 copies of the “BEFAST, Be a Superhero” book, with another 3,000 already pre-ordered—delivering stroke education to children and families in 25 states and counting.

In support of the partnership, Sevaro will donate 1,000 books to Yale School of Medicine’s Stroke Busters program to help expand the program’s reach and impact.

Additionally, “BEFAST, Be a Superhero” is now available for purchase on Amazon, and 100% of proceeds from book sales will directly fund the CHLD Education Stipends, helping students turn their stroke awareness ideas into life-saving action.

“Every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke, and every 4 minutes, someone dies from one—yet 80% of strokes are preventable,” said Dr. Rachel Forman, Assistant Professor and Stroke Neurologist at Yale New Haven Hospital. “Health literacy is one of the most powerful tools we have to change this. Sevaro’s mission aligns with our vision of bringing life-saving education into schools and homes.”

“At Sevaro, our culture is defined by SEVA, a Sanskrit word meaning selfless service,” said Dr. Rajiv Narula, CEO of Sevaro. “CHLD is an extension of that belief; we empower kids with the knowledge to recognize a stroke and take action. It’s an honor to join forces with Yale School of Medicine to inspire young people to save lives through education and service.”

Opportunities to Get Involved:

Stroke Awareness Programs – Through Yale School of Medicine's Stroke Busters after-school initiative, children take home life-saving knowledge.

– Through Yale School of Medicine's Stroke Busters after-school initiative, children take home life-saving knowledge. CHLD Education Stipend – Two students will receive $25,000 each for contributing innovative ideas that improve stroke awareness.

– Two students will receive $25,000 each for contributing innovative ideas that improve stroke awareness. CHLD Youth Ambassadors – High school and college students can apply to join the mission. Apply by June 16 at 12 PM EDT. Apply Here.



“This is a call to action,” said Chauncey Evers, CHLD National Director. “If you care about community health and want to empower kids to be real-life superheroes, we want to work with you.”

Together, we will reach one million children.

Together, they will SEVA Life.

About Sevaro

Sevaro is revolutionizing neurology through intelligent technology and AI-powered innovation. Creator of Synapse AI—the first physician-built platform that combines smart triage, real-time analytics, and seamless documentation—Sevaro empowers hospitals to future-proof their neurology programs with a scalable hybrid care model.

By integrating virtual neurology with in-house teams on a single workflow, Sevaro eliminates inefficiencies, reduces burnout, and accelerates life-saving care. With a mission rooted in SEVA, or selfless service, Sevaro is not just improving stroke and neuro care—it’s reimagining how it’s delivered.

For partnership opportunities, contact:

Chauncey Evers at CHLD@sevaro.com

Rachel Forman at rachel.forman@yale.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13437662-bec4-4b6c-8d4f-2f67063a1a21