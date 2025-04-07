AB KN Energies audited Annual information for the year 2024

AB KN Energies (hereinafter – KN, the Company) announces the audited consolidated (hereinafter – the Group) and separate financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2024.

Key financial indicators for the 1-12 months of 2024:

EUR millions Group Company 1-12 months of 2024 1-12 months of 2023 1-12 months of 2024 1-12 months of 2023 Revenue 93.7 83.5 89.4 80.4 EBITDA 49.3 35.6 46.9 34.3 Net profit (loss) 15.4 13.2 13.8 12.4 Adjusted net profit (loss) 13.9 7.0 12.3 6.1 Adjusted net profit margin, % 14.8% 8.3% 13.8% 7.6%

Enclosed:

AB KN Energies 2024 Management Report together with the consolidated and separate financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The Management Report also includes the Report on Remuneration and the Sustainability Report. The independent auditor's report is presented separately.





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 46 391772





Attachments