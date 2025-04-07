Newsweek’s “Unconventional” Series Honored as a Finalist at the 29th Annual Webby Awards

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unconventional , a Newsweek video series, has been nominated as a finalist for the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences Webby Awards. The Unconventional series features Newsweek Editor at Large, Naveed Jamali, who is a military expert, author, veteran, journalist, and former spy.

Now in its 29th year, the Webby Awards honor content that International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences members deem the most engaging, influential, and impactful globally.

In each Unconventional episode, Naveed Jamali embeds with different U.S. military units for 36 hours, capturing the individual and collective stories of the service members on site. Unconventional aims to dissolve the mystery around the military while recognizing the sacrifice of those who serve. Since its launch in October 2023, the Unconventional channel has quickly built a large following, reaching 1.4 million subscribers. As part of the series, Naveed Jamali became the first journalist to film and fly in all three of the U.S. Air Force’s bombers, a milestone that highlights the series’ unique access and dedication to authentic storytelling.

“I’m incredibly honored that Unconventional has been recognized as a Webby Award finalist. This series was born from a desire to bridge the gap between the military and the civilian world—to humanize service members, share their stories, and give viewers a front-row seat to the realities of military life,” said Naveed Jamali, host of Unconventional and Editor-at-Large of Newsweek. “Being acknowledged by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences for doing just that is a testament to the power of storytelling in creating understanding and connection.”

The IADAS panel of judges nominated Unconventional in the Video & Film - Reality & Unscripted category, making it among the top 12% of the 13,000 projects entered. Additionally, the ‘Up Close with the Minuteman III ICBM: America's Ultimate Deterrent’ episode was named an honoree in the Video & Film - Variety & Reality category.

Established in 1996, The Webby Awards are known as “the Internet’s highest honor.” The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences presents the awards every year, constantly evolving and adapting to the dynamic nature of the open web and content creation. Each Webby category showcases two winners: recipients of The Webby Award, as well as The Webby’s People’s Voice Award, voted on by millions around the world to embrace how the open web unites us.

Viewers can vote for Unconventional at vote.webbyawards.com . To watch episodes of Unconventional, please visit: https://www.newsweek.com/unconventional

