INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CGC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Canopy Growth’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Canopy Growth had incurred significant costs producing Claybourne pre-rolled joints in connection with the Claybourne product launch in Canada; (ii) the foregoing costs, in addition to certain indirect costs that Canopy Growth incurred in connection with its Storz & Bickel vaporizer devices, were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company’s gross margins and overall financial results; and (iii) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the efficacy of the Company’s cost reduction measures and the health of its gross margins while downplaying issues with the same.

If you bought shares of Canopy Growth between May 30, 2024 and February 6, 2025, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/canopy-growth/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 3, 2025.

