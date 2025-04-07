Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

In week 14 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 28,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 426,600,000. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 31.3.2025 09:35:36 2.000.000 15,55 31,100,000 31.3.2025 12:49:58 1.000.000 15,50 15,500,000 31.3.2025 15:22:00 3.000.000 15,55 46,650,000 1.4.2025 09:45:51 2.000.000 15,48 30,950,000 1.4.2025 11:17:14 2.000.000 15,45 30,900,000 1.4.2025 14:21:40 1.000.000 15,45 15,450,000 1.4.2025 14:54:56 1.000.000 15,45 15,450,000 2.4.2025 10:26:09 2.000.000 15,35 30,700,000 2.4.2025 14:39:00 2.000.000 15,30 30,600,000 3.4.2025 10:02:45 2.000.000 15,15 30,300,000 3.4.2025 13:42:23 2.000.000 15,10 30,200,000 3.4.2025 15:19:13 2.000.000 14,85 29,700.000 4.4.2025 09:34:49 2.000.000 14,60 29.200.000 4.4.2025 10:36:04 2.000.000 14,20 28.400.000 4.4.2025 15:14:06 2.000.000 14,25 28.500.000 Total 28,000,000 423,600,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 27 February 2025 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 70,647,962 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.605% of issued shares in the company. At the Annual General Meeting held on 26 March 2025, shareholders approved a reduction in share capital by ISK 91,073,340 in nominal value, equivalent to 91,073,340 shares, through the cancellation of an equal number of treasury shares held by the company. This transaction has now been completed. As announced on 2 April 2025, Kvika’s share capital has been reduced from ISK 4,722,073,340 to ISK 4,631,000,000 in nominal value. Post week 14 buyback and the aforementioned reduction in share capital Kvika holds 41,467,963 of own shares which corresponds to 0.895% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 2,500,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 27 February 2025 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is