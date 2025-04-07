Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 155,552 Ageas shares in the period from 31-03-2025 until 04-04-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|31-03-2025
|20,406
|1,127,731
|55.26
|55.10
|55.60
|01-04-2025
|5,403
|299,984
|55.52
|55.30
|55.65
|02-04-2025
|20,979
|1,157,528
|55.18
|54.90
|55.55
|03-04-2025
|23,210
|1,272,192
|54.81
|54.45
|55.25
|04-04-2025
|85,554
|4,490,011
|52.48
|51.85
|54.20
|Total
|155,552
|8,347,446
|53.66
|51.85
|55.65
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,534,252 shares for a total amount of EUR 124,546,135. This corresponds to 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment