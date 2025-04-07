Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

 | Source: Ageas Ageas

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 155,552 Ageas shares in the period from 31-03-2025 until 04-04-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
31-03-202520,4061,127,73155.2655.1055.60
01-04-20255,403299,98455.5255.3055.65
02-04-202520,9791,157,52855.1854.9055.55
03-04-202523,2101,272,19254.8154.4555.25
04-04-202585,5544,490,01152.4851.8554.20
Total155,5528,347,44653.6651.8555.65

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,534,252 shares for a total amount of EUR 124,546,135. This corresponds to 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment


Attachments

PDF version of the press release

Recommended Reading