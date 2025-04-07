IBA long-term strategy presented at 2025 Capital Markets Day

Announcement of the appointment of Catherine Vandenborre as CFO

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 07 April, 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, hosted its Capital Markets Day (CMD) today at its headquarters in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, and via live webcast.

During the event, Olivier Legrain (CEO), Henri de Romrée (Deputy CEO), and the IBA management team outlined the company's purpose, vision, and strategy to shareholders, investors, and analysts. They also presented the business review, execution plan, and opportunities for its four business units: Industrial Solutions, RadioPharma Solutions, Proton Therapy, and Dosimetry. The concrete steps undertaken by the group to deliver its mid-term outlook (2024-28) of revenue CAGR of 5-7% with a REBIT margin of around 10% by 2028, and its newly introduced one-year guidance were also detailed.

Additionally, the CMD was an opportunity to announce the appointment of Catherine Vandenborre as CFO and head of the IBA Corporate Entity, the group's transversal support center. She will take on her new role starting July 1st, 2025.

Catherine Vandenborre is a senior executive with a proven track record and deep financial expertise that stems from more than 25 years leading national and global organizations. Since 2010, she has held the role of CFO at Elia Group, an international electricity transmission company. Prior to Elia Group, Catherine founded and managed Belpex, a power exchange market. She started her professional activities as an auditor at Coopers&Lybrand. During her career, she held several leadership roles, covering areas including finance, M&A, innovation, and transformation. Catherine was named CFO of the year by Trends magazine in 2019. She is also a non-executive director at Rexel, a global distributor of electrical materials and services, and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee at Proximus.

The presentation from the CMD is available at https://www.iba-worldwide.com/iba-capital-markets-day-2025-presentation-and-recording, and the recording of the event will be viewable at the same address shortly.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

