Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is excited to shine a spotlight on its special dish, the Orange Shrimp, celebrated as the Best Orange Shrimp in Las Vegas. Known for sticking to genuine flavors and using fresh ingredients, the restaurant brings food lovers a tasty twist on a classic dish through a family recipe honed over the years. This announcement shows the restaurant's promise to bring great Asian food to people in Las Vegas. To learn more about what the Kung Fu Chinese Restaurant offers, visit their main website.

The Orange Shrimp at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant mixes tastes from both Thai and Chinese traditions. This dish features big shrimps that are freshly peeled, lightly battered, and deep-fried in pure vegetable oil. After frying, the shrimp are tossed with the restaurant's special orange sauce, which has the right balance of tangy and sweet. They add pineapple chunks, white onion squares, carrot slices, and fresh oranges, giving a refreshing citrus taste that's both unique and satisfying. This delightful dish is served with a small serving of steamed premium jasmine rice, offering a complete dining experience.

"Bringing together the bright flavors in our Orange Shrimp dish lets our customers enjoy a taste of traditional Asian cuisine with a modern spin," says Alan Wong, spokesperson for the restaurant. "We're proud to be recognized for our Orange Shrimp, and we always aim to provide our guests with meals that are both real and delicious."

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant also offers a full range of services beyond just great food. Whether diners want to enjoy a meal in their cozy setting, choose take-out, or use their prompt delivery service in Las Vegas, the restaurant aims to meet every need. Their online ordering system provides a simple way for customers to browse the menu and place their orders.

Additionally, Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant offers gift certificates, making it a favorite for those wanting to give friends and family a memorable dining experience. Frequent visitors can take advantage of special offers and discounts shared on the restaurant's social media and official website.

The menu at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is loaded with choices, including appetizers, drinks, main dishes, and desserts. With options ranging from traditional Chinese dishes and stir-fried noodles to authentic Thai specials, there really is something for everyone. Popular dishes such as the Best Orange Chicken in Las Vegas showcase the restaurant's culinary skills and its commitment to upholding high standards.

"On top of our standout dishes, we care about making things convenient and enjoyable for our customers," Alan Wong added. "Our efforts are focused on creating a pleasant experience every time our customers interact with us, whether they're dining in or enjoying our food at home."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant remains a beloved spot for dining in Las Vegas, offering outstanding culinary experiences and gaining praise for its flavorful and genuine dishes. Customers are encouraged to try their Orange Shrimp and discover why it's known as the Best Orange Shrimp in Las Vegas. For anyone curious about trying the famed Orange Shrimp, more details are available on their official web page at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/entrees/chinese/349-orange-shrimps.

