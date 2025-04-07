Innventure, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on April 11

ORLANDO, Fla., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”), a differentiated technology commercialization platform, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on Friday, April 11, 2025. Management will host a conference call on the day of the release (April 11, 2025) at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results.

The event will be webcasted live via our investor relations website https://ir.innventure.com/ or via this link.

Parties interested in joining via teleconference can register using this link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf41bc3411b8f4b8c935d6895015728c1

After registering, you will be provided dial in details and a unique dial-in PIN. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering in advance.

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ‘‘disruptive’’ as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications

press@innventure.com

Investor Relations Contact: Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Strategic Communications

investorrelations@innventure.com