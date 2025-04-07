San Francisco, CA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press Ranger, recently named the Best PR Software for 2025 by SaaS-Space.com, has officially surpassed 8,000 users, marking a major milestone in its mission to make public relations software accessible to businesses of all sizes. This growth further validates Press Ranger's position as the best PR software for companies seeking effective, affordable media outreach solutions.





The announcement comes only 8 months after Press Ranger celebrated hitting the 1,000 user milestone. The company's staggering growth is the result of relentless product innovation, word-of-mouth from early adopters, and its positioning as the best PR software for fast-growing businesses seeking affordable, AI-powered media outreach.

“As we pass 8,000 users, it's clear that more and more businesses are choosing Press Ranger as the best PR software to build their brand and get noticed,” said Steve Beyatte, Founder and CEO of Press Ranger. “We built this platform for the founders, startups, and businesses who want to run PR campaigns on their own.”

Recognized as the best PR software for its AI-driven campaign tools, massive media database, accessible pricing, and recently announced podcast database Press Ranger continues to disrupt an industry long dominated by legacy PR software platforms. Traditional PR tools often cost thousands of dollars per year, but Press Ranger offers a smarter, more agile alternative for a fraction of the cost.

Since its launch, the platform has been embraced by startups, solo founders, and small agencies looking for the best PR software to run press campaigns without hiring expensive PR firms. Press Ranger enables users to build media lists, generate AI-written press releases, and launch personalized outreach campaigns—all in minutes.

SaaS-Space.com's Best PR Software award cited Press Ranger's ease of use, powerful AI features, and exceptional customer support in naming it the best PR software of 2025. With recent upgrades including improved international coverage, CRM integration, and smarter media matching, the platform is only getting better.

"Press Ranger is proving that the best PR software doesn't need to be bloated or reserved for Fortune 500s," said the SaaS-Space editorial team. "This is what the future of PR looks like—automated, intelligent, and radically accessible."

With 8,000+ users and counting, Press Ranger isn’t just the best PR software by title—it's the best PR software by user choice.

For more information about why Press Ranger is the best PR software for 2025 and to join the growing community of users, visit https://pressranger.com.

About Press Ranger

Press Ranger is an AI-powered media database designed to make pitching to journalists quick, easy, and effective. With access to millions of journalist, publisher and podcast profiles, AI-powered campaign tools, CRM features, and personalized outreach capabilities, Press Ranger provides everything businesses need to secure quality press coverage. The platform's mission is to democratize public relations by making good press available to everyone, enabling every business to tell their story effectively.

