Nestpoint Group Fuels Univest Securities, LLC’s Ascent to Investment Banking Powerhouse in Trump’s Economic Golden Age

New York, New York, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), New York’s premier boutique investment bank, is proud to announce a strategic investment from Nestpoint Group (“Nestpoint”), a leading firm in government affairs, finance, and private equity based in Dallas and Washington, D.C. This powerhouse partnership positions Univest to rise as a global investment banking leader, harnessing unparalleled opportunities for economic expansion under the Trump administration’s bold vision for American prosperity.

Nestpoint, with its America First approach and deep roots in Washington, D.C., is a strategic ally at the intersection of international advocacy and financial innovation. Renowned for its ability to influence policy, navigate regulatory complexities, and drive transformative growth, Nestpoint pairs its expertise with Univest’s 31-year legacy of excellence in investment banking—spanning mergers and acquisitions, capital markets advisory, and private/public capital raises. Together, they form a dynamic force ready to tackle the challenges of global trade and regulatory uncertainty.

Henry Huang, Managing Director of Nestpoint, celebrated the alliance: “Univest Securities is a standout in the boutique investment banking world—a proven leader with exceptional talent and vision. We’re thrilled to supercharge their trajectory with our unique blend of government affairs mastery, global relationships and financial firepower. From D.C. to New York, this partnership will redefine what’s possible, positioning Univest as the next major investment bank and delivering on President Trump’s promise of rapid economic growth like never before.”

Stuart Jolly, Nestpoint’s Director of Government Affairs & Global Strategies and former National Field Director for President Trump’s campaign, emphasized the partnership’s alignment with national priorities: “Having worked closely with President Trump to secure his vision for America, I see this alliance as a game-changer. Nestpoint’s government expertise and Univest’s financial prowess create the perfect engine to drive President Trump’s economic agenda forward—unlocking opportunities for businesses to thrive in this golden age of American leadership.”

Edric Guo, Chief Executive Officer of Univest, echoed the excitement: “Partnering with Nestpoint is a transformative step for Univest. Their unparalleled government relations capabilities and strategic insight open doors for our clients like never before. Together, we’re not just expanding our reach—we’re building a platform to lead the charge in global trade and economic innovation, perfectly timed with the administration’s bold direction.”

This alliance delivers unmatched value: Nestpoint’s extensive network of clients will tap into Univest’s elite financial services, while Univest’s current and future clients gain access to Nestpoint’s D.C.-honed expertise in overcoming regulatory hurdles and trade complexities. With a significant presence in the nation’s capital, Nestpoint is uniquely equipped to influence policy and public perception, ensuring clients thrive in the U.S. market and beyond. In what many are calling the “golden age,” this partnership arrives at the perfect moment to accelerate economic expansion and fulfill the Trump administration’s ambitious goals.

Univest Securities, headquartered in New York with a robust reach across North America and Asia Pacific, joins forces with Nestpoint’s global operations to create a seamless bridge between financial strategy and government advocacy. This collaboration marks Univest’s ascent as a dominant player in New York’s financial landscape, with a shared mission to solve global trade challenges and drive lasting economic impact.

About Univest Securities, LLC



Founded in 1994, Univest Securities is a boutique full-service investment bank headquartered in New York. With a strong presence in North America and Asia Pacific, Univest provides comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, capital markets, and wealth management, to clients worldwide. For more information about Univest Securities, LLC, visit https://www.univest.us/.

About Nestpoint Group



Nestpoint Group, with a global footprint, and a formidable presence in Washington, D.C., is a leading government affairs, finance and private equity firm. As a strategic ally, Nestpoint transforms challenges into opportunities through its expertise in policy influence, global networks, and financial innovation, delivering customized solutions for sustained client success. Nestpoint advises multibillion-dollar companies in the manufacturing, energy, and technology sectors as well as foreign nations. For more information about Nestpoint, visit https://www.nestpointgroup.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us