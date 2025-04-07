Community leaders gather to celebrate the affiliation with Alameda Health System that saved St. Rose Hospital

HAYWARD, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A community celebration and ribbon-cutting will be held at St. Rose Hospital on Friday, April 11, 2025, at the front entrance where new signage marks the community hospital’s recent affiliation with Alameda Health System (AHS).

AHS is the public, safety-net health system that serves Alameda County. AHS adopted governance of St. Rose Hospital last November in a deal that secured its long-term sustainability and capacity to serve patients for generations to come. This event will celebrate the community partners who came together to ensure St. Rose Hospital’s doors remain open to the thousands of Southern Alameda residents who count on it for high-quality health care.

Community leaders who made the affiliation a reality will be present to cut the ribbon and deliver brief remarks, including:

Mark Salinas, Mayor, City of Hayward

Elisa Márquez, Alameda County Supervisor, District 2

Liz Ortega, Assemblymember, 20th California Assembly District

Mark Fratzke, Chief Operating Officer of Alameda Health System & President of St. Rose Hospital Board of Directors

James Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Alameda Health System



“St. Rose Hospital’s affiliation with Alameda Health System is not only good news for residents of Alameda County, it’s also a win for healthy communities at a time when the public health care institutions so many rely on are being targeted and defunded. This effort sets an example for what can be achieved when partners come together to stand up for the health of all in their community, not just a privileged few,” said California State Assemblymember Liz Ortega.

“The people of Alameda County refused to give in to the economic and political forces that are shuttering community hospitals. I want to thank the coalition of leaders who joined me in rallying to save St. Rose Hospital, 800 jobs, and preserving access to essential health care. By affiliating with Alameda Health System, St. Rose Hospital joins an excellent network of care and community partnership. Together, we recently leveraged over $30 million for St. Rose Hospital in coordination with the City of Hayward and Eden Health District; I have no doubt that our best days have yet to come,” said Alameda County Supervisor Elisa Márquez.

“Like so many of my neighbors, I, too, have been a patient of St. Rose Hospital. This affiliation with Alameda Health System means we can rest assured that Hayward’s only emergency room and critical safety-net provider will continue to serve our community,” said Hayward Mayor Mark Salinas.

“I’m delighted to welcome St. Rose Hospital to Alameda Health System. St. Rose Hospital is an essential resource to patients in Central and Southern Alameda County. By joining forces, we advance Alameda Health System’s mission to serve all in our community. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but St. Rose is now on a path to continue to serve thousands of patients in need,” said James Jackson, CEO of Alameda Health System.

St. Rose Hospital stands today because of the dedication and commitment of those who came together to secure its future. As we celebrate this new era, we honor the individuals, partners and community members who made it possible.

Location of Ribbon Cutting Celebration

St. Rose Hospital, an affiliate of Alameda Health System

27200 Calaroga Avenue, Hayward, CA 94545

Date and Time

April 11, 2025

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading safety-net, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, an affiliate acute care hospital, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

