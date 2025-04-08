SIKA OPENS A NEW PLANT FOR CONCRETE ADMIXTURES AND MORTARS IN KAZAKHSTAN

Sika has opened a new production facility in Ust-Kamenogorsk with production lines for mortar and concrete admixtures, as well as a modern laboratory. The plant is Sika’s fourth factory in Kazakhstan and is located in a key industrial region in the eastern part of the country. As a leader in construction chemicals, Sika is also involved in large-scale projects in Kazakhstan, a fast-growing market.

The opening of the new production facility in Ust-Kamenogorsk is an important strategic milestone that will further expand Sika’s presence in a key region. Kazakhstan is one of the richest countries in mineral resources, with an expanding mining industry and many companies in the chemical, energy, and automotive sectors located in the eastern part of the country. As these industries continue to grow, so does the need for residential housing, both market segments driving a strong demand for Sika’s solutions.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager EMEA: “The new production plant in eastern Kazakhstan will enable us to meet the growing demand from the mining and construction industries for high-performance mortars and concrete admixtures. With an abundance in minerals, Kazakhstan presents significant opportunities, and we are committed to serving this region with our innovative solutions.”

SUSTAINED GROWTH IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY IN KAZAKHSTAN

The construction industry in Kazakhstan is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 4.2% up to 2028, driven by investments in energy projects, water storage reservoirs, transportation infrastructure, and industrial parks. The current value of construction projects across the country is estimated at nearly CHF 160 billion.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. Its 34,000 or so employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

