ACQUISITION IN SAUDI ARABIA DRIVES FURTHER GROWTH ACROSS THE MIDDLE EAST



Sika has acquired Awazil Al Khaleej Industrial Co. (“Gulf Seal”), a leading manufacturer of bituminous waterproofing membranes based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The acquisition will significantly strengthen Sika’s position in the fast-growing Saudi and GCC construction markets and expand its product offering in the region.



Gulf Seal is a well-established company with a strong reputation for quality and reliability in the waterproofing segment. It was established more than 20 years ago by Khaled Al Mogbel and SMAC, a French company. It’s product portfolio includes a broad offering of bituminous membrane solutions, widely used in major construction projects across Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries. The company’s product range perfectly complements Sika’s waterproofing technologies currently offered in the region, creating a comprehensive, market-leading portfolio that reaches an expanded customer base.

With its production facility in Riyadh and established export channels to the GCC, Gulf Seal provides Sika with a strong platform for further growth in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Integrating Gulf Seal strengthens Sika’s ability to capture major construction projects tied to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, FIFA World Cup 2034, and ongoing urbanization. The expanded product portfolio, leveraged by Sika’s strong sales organization, unlocks significant opportunities for cross-selling into mega projects throughout the region.

By rolling out the powerful product range across the combined, enlarged distribution network, Sika reinforces its position in the channel and broadens its customer reach.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager EMEA: “With the acquisition of Gulf Seal, we are taking a significant step forward in expanding our waterproofing portfolio and strengthening our presence in one of the most dynamic construction markets in the world. Gulf Seal’s well-established market position and local production capacities, combined with Sika’s wide portfolio and global expertise, will create exciting opportunities for further growth in the GCC region. We look forward to welcoming the Gulf Seal team to the Sika family.”



SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.



CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com



The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release