Nokia and Fibrus announce five-year deal for Nokia Deepfield solution

100,000 customers already connected to the network, with plans for further expansion.

The scalability of Nokia Deepfield applications will allow Fibrus to control and expand its network cost-effectively.

8 April 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Fibrus, a leading provider of broadband services across Northern Ireland and Cumbria, have signed a five-year agreement to deploy the Nokia Deepfield solution across its growing network following a successful trial. This partnership will enhance Fibrus’ ability to protect its network from cyber threats like DDoS attacks and manage the increasing demand for high-quality broadband services.

As Fibrus expands its network, which has already connected over 100,000 customers and delivered connectivity to almost 400,000 premises, the Nokia Deepfield solution will provide critical network analytics capabilities, giving Fibrus greater insight into the nature of the traffic flowing through its infrastructure. This will allow Fibrus to optimize network resources, ensuring that customers continue to receive reliable, high-performance broadband.

“Our commitment to guarantee exceptional service for our customers means that we’re always looking for ways to innovate and improve our network. The Deepfield solution from Nokia gives us the tools to understand our traffic better, protect against potential threats, and reduce operational costs. This partnership allows us to futureproof the digital infrastructure in the areas we serve, maintaining the highest level of service and security for our 100,000-strong customer base,” said Shane Haslem, COO at Fibrus.

Fibrus will proactively manage the rapid growth of its network, driven by a 50% take-up rate of FTTH services, including 2 Gbps products. Additionally, the scalability of the Nokia Deepfield solution will enable Fibrus to cost-effectively manage future service expansions, such as 25/50/100G PON technologies.

“The Nokia Deepfield solution brings advanced network analytics, ensuring that Fibrus can maintain a secure and reliable network. As a full-solution provider for FTTH operators, Nokia delivers high-performance, purpose-built technologies that integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, offering long-term support for smart, scalable operations. This successful rollout with Fibrus demonstrates the reliability and robustness of Nokia’s technology in supporting the company’s goal of delivering an enhanced customer experience,” added Paul Alexander, Vice President and Country General Manager of UK&I at Nokia.

In 2020, Nokia was selected by Fibrus to support the delivery of high-speed broadband services to underserved rural and regional homes and businesses in some of the hardest to reach areas of Northern Ireland. The company has been a key provider of Access Technology and resources to deliver future-proofed and industry-leading connectivity, which underpins Fibrus’ service offering.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Fibrus

https://fibrus.com/

