Press Release

Atos enhances the Selartag® cellar management application with generative artificial intelligence

Generative AI reduces the time required to create wine records for inventories by 90%

Paris, France – April 8, 2025 – Atos today announces the integration and deployment of a generative artificial intelligence (AI) feature to all users of the Selartag® cellar management solution, benefiting professionals and consumers, to streamline the creation of wine records for inventories. Designed in six months with Amazon Bedrock, this feature reduces the time required to create a listing by 90%. It also increases the average data completeness rate by 88%, compared to 53% before the introduction of AI. The new feature improves the quality of the Selartag® application database, available on PC or smartphone, by correcting spelling and writing variants that cause inventory errors and eliminating duplicate entries, allowing sommeliers to reduce administrative tasks in favor of their core business.

This project won the 'GenAI Challenge', which was organized by AWS and Atos for their joint customers to drive innovation and real-world integration of generative AI use cases. Selartag® wanted to simplify the process of searching for and entering wine inventory information to improve the accuracy of the cellar catalogues and save time for sommeliers.

Until now, manual intervention was required to cross-reference a bottle with a wine record in the Selartag® app database. If a wine had not yet been listed, it took users between three and five minutes to complete the mandatory fields of a form detailing the bottle’s characteristics. The optional fields, despite their interest, were almost always left blank.

Today, thanks to the newly deployed AI feature in Selartag®, the process is fast and easy. With AI image recognition, users can simply take a photo of the bottle label and click to pre-fill the card. It takes seven seconds to list a bottle in the Selartag® app, with all its characteristics, such as: appellation, estate, vintage, color, type of wine, country and region, description, food and wine pairing recommendation, peak date, serving temperature, alcohol content and grape varieties. When needed, users can update the form information, but this now takes an average of just 30 seconds per bottle.

The generative AI feature was implemented in just six months, from concept to deployment on the Selartag® app. Atos leveraged Amazon Bedrock, an AWS managed service, to build a secure and responsible generative AI solution based on a foundation model designed by leading AI innovators.

Hervé Lemaire, Founder and Chairman of Selartag®, said: "Generative AI joined Selartag® thanks to the expertise of our partners Atos and AWS. This feature improves the quality and reliability of the data in the wine records, which, enriched and better informed, provide valuable assistance to sommeliers on the exact knowledge of their stock and improves the accuracy of recommendations given to customers. Acting as an exoskeleton, the AI further enhances the user experience of our cellar management application".

Sylvain Barthélemy, Chief Operating and Technology Officer France, Atos, said: "In 2024, we developed and implemented Selartag’s® cellar management application in partnership with AWS, which hosts the solution on its secure cloud. We continue to innovate by developing and integrating tailor-made AI solutions, adapted to the logistics and distribution needs of the wine industry and the specific requirements of Selartag®'s diverse customer base".

Selartag® is a wine cellar management system that consists of tamper-proof RFID bottle tagging and an application accessed via computer or smartphone. It allows users to identify, authenticate and track each bottle when it leaves the stock, using a portable reader or a control terminal at the cellar entrance. The label data is automatically communicated to the Selartag® app, which enables precise and real-time monitoring of bottle movements, drastically reducing inventory time and improving data entry reliability. As a member of WineTech, Selartag® serves a range of customers including winegrowers, logisticians, restaurateurs and private consumers.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with circa 78,000 employees and annual revenue of circa €10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 68 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé - France | isabelle.grange@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

Attachment