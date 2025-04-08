Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 8 April 2025 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma will publish its Q1 2025 Interim Report on 29 April

Sanoma will publish its Interim Report for 1 January–31 March 2025 on Tuesday 29 April 2025 at approx. 7:30 EET. The report and related materials will be available on www.sanoma.com/en/investors/ after publishing.

An analyst and investor conference will be held in English by the President and CEO Rob Kolkman and CFO Alex Green the same day at 15:00 EET at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, 1st floor, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki. To join the event in person, please register by email to ir@sanoma.com latest on Friday 25 April 2025.

The conference can be followed as a live webcast at https://sanoma.events.inderes.com/q1-2025.

Management presentation is followed by a Q&A session. Questions can be placed through the webcast chat function or by phone. To ask questions by phone, the participant is required to register at https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50051354. After the registration you will receive the phone number and conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference at www.sanoma.com/en/investors.

Interview opportunities for media by Teams or by phone are available after the conference. Media representatives are asked to book interviews via Communications Director Marcus Wiklund, marcus.wiklund@sanoma.com.

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

