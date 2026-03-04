Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 4 March 2026 at 9:15 a.m. EET
Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rob Kolkman
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sanoma Corporation
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 145550/11/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-03-03
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 57635 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 57635 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Across Europe, we support teachers and students with the best-in-class learning content and solutions to help all students reach their potential. We combine pedagogical expertise with quality content and innovative educational technologies to help shape the future of K12 education.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
We have a clear organic growth pathway in K12 education and aim to accelerate growth through value-creating M&A. Across our business, we are responsibly harnessing the opportunities of AI, always emphasising human oversight. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.
Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2025, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our adjusted operating profit margin was 14.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.