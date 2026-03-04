Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 4 March 2026 at 9:15 a.m. EET

Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rob Kolkman

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sanoma Corporation

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 145550/11/10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-03-03

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 57635 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 57635 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

