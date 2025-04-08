Telenet launches cutting-edge entertainment marketplace, powered by the Digital Vending Machine(R) from Bango

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global leader in subscription bundling, announces that it is providing the technology behind Telenet’s next-generation entertainment marketplace. Through this collaboration, all Telenet customers - across TV, broadband, and mobile channels - can effortlessly access and manage their favorite entertainment subscriptions. Available via Telenet TV, online through My Telenet and in call centre and retail stores, this marketplace delivers the best entertainment subscription overview and bundles in one convenient location using the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™) from Bango.

With a customer base of nearly 2 million, Telenet’s innovative entertainment marketplace is designed to provide users with unparalleled control and flexibility over their subscriptions. Initially only launched to Telenet TV customers, this Super Bundling service is now available to all Telenet customers via “My Telenet” allowing any broadband and mobile customers to take full advantage of an ever-expanding array of entertainment subscriptions.

“Our goal is to provide customers with the most seamless and engaging entertainment subscription experiences,” said Ivor Micallef, Director Product Entertainment at Telenet group. “In a highly competitive industry, the Bango DVM™ sets us apart, allowing us to deliver a sophisticated variety of bundled entertainment subscription offers. Customers can easily activate, deactivate, and access the best deals, putting them in complete control of their subscriptions via a single Telenet bill.”

The Bango DVM™ simplifies subscription bundling, transforming a complex technical and operational process into a seamless business opportunity. With a single integration, Telenet gains access to a rapidly growing network of global subscription providers. This allows for the swift deployment of new subscriptions, ensuring customers always have access to the latest entertainment options. Additionally, valuable insights from the Bango DVM™ enable Telenet to tailor subscription offerings to suit different customer preferences.

“We’re excited to be partners with Telenet in bringing their visionary entertainment marketplace to life. With so many subscription services enabled through the Bango DVM™ including leading streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, telcos can quickly bring to market sophisticated bundling offers. Telcos like Telenet group are leading the way by providing a simple, centralized platform that enhances the customer experience and makes access to and management of subscription services effortless,” said Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com

About Telenet group

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels.

Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium. The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant.

Telenet group is part of Telenet Group Holding NV and is a 100% owned subsidiary of Liberty Global. Liberty Global is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, innovating and empowering people in six countries across Europe to make the most of the digital revolution. For more information, we refer to www.telenet.be

