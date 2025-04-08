ATP notifies Copenhagen Airports A/S of advance ruling from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority regarding exemption from mandatory offer obligation

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension (ATP) has today notified Copenhagen Airports A/S that ATP has received an advance ruling from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority regarding an exemption from the obligation to make an offer in connection with ATP's expected indirect acquisition of control of Copenhagen Airports A/S. Reference is made to the attached information from ATP to Copenhagen Airports A/S and the attached summary (in Danish) of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's advance ruling, including the conditions stated by the Authority for granting ATP the said exemption.

The advance ruling and, if ATP finally acquires indirect control of the company, the by ATP expected exemption from the obligation to make an offer to the other shareholders of Copenhagen Airports A/S should be seen in the light of the agreement between ATP and the Danish state regarding the acquisition of approx. 59.4 percent of the shares in Copenhagen Airports A/S. Reference is made to company announcement of 2 December 2024. Upon completion of that transaction the Danish state shall make a mandatory offer to the minority shareholders of Copenhagen Airports A/S in accordance with the rules in Chapter 8 of the Danish Capital Markets Act. Should the said agreement between ATP and the Danish state not be completed within the period stipulated by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, ATP will according to the advance ruling be obliged to make a mandatory offer to the minority shareholders.

Copenhagen Airports A/S will announce further information when the company receives notification from ATP or the Danish state on the further process towards ATP's, and subsequently the Danish state's, acquisition of control of the company.





