Regarding the announcement of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs dated 5 April 2025,

The announcement of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, dated 5 April 2025, concerning the meeting of Noteholders of HFF 34 and HFF 44, explained that votes of Voters representing of 75% of the outstanding Notes were required to approve a resolution and make it binding on all Noteholders. It could be deduced from the language and other information that 75% of the total aggregate outstanding amounts was required to approve a binding resolution. For clarification it must be pointed out that the required quorum for the meeting is the attendance of Voters representing at least 75% of the principal amounts of the outstanding notes. If a quorum is established, the resolution is approved if Noteholders representing at least 75% of the principal amount of the Notes for which votes are cast are in favour.

Attention is drawn to the fact that votes not cast — whether due to absence from the meeting or abstention during the vote — are neither counted in favour of nor against the proposal.