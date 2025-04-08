HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 8.4.2025 AT 13:00 EEST

Huhtamaki publishes Q1 2025 Interim Report on April 24, 2025

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its Q1 2025 Interim Report on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at approximately 8:30 (EEST). The release and related results presentation material will be available after publishing at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

Huhtamaki will arrange a combined audiocast and teleconference on the same day at 9:00 (please note the exceptional time). Huhtamaki’s President & CEO Ralf K. Wunderlich and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The event will be followed by a Q&A session. The event will be held in English, and it can be followed in real-time.

A link to the audiocast is available at: https://huhtamaki.events.inderes.com/q1-2025

A link to the teleconference is available at: https://events.inderes.com/huhtamaki/q1-2025/dial-in.

Registration is required for the teleconference. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

An on-demand replay of the audiocast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Corporate Communications

