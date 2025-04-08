STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

8 April 2025 at 1:00 p.m. EEST





Resolutions of Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2025

Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting, held today on 8 April 2025, approved the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the company’s CEO from liability for the financial year 2024. The Annual General Meeting approved in an advisory decision the remuneration report for governing bodies and the revised remuneration policy for the company’s governing bodies.

Use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the distribution of dividend

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal that EUR 0.75 per share be paid as dividend and that the remainder of the distributable funds be transferred to shareholders’ equity.

The dividend is paid in two instalments. The first instalment, EUR 0.38 per share, will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend of 10 April 2025. This instalment of the dividend will be paid on 17 April 2025.

The second instalment, EUR 0.37 per share, will be paid in October 2025. The second instalment will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date of the dividend, which, together with the dividend payment date, shall be decided by the Board of Directors in its meeting scheduled for 17 October 2025. The record date of the dividend date would then be 21 October 2025 and the dividend payment date 28 October 2025.

Amending the Articles of Association

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting resolved to amend 5 § of the Articles of Association so that the maximum number of members of the Board of Directors is increased from six to seven.

The Board of Directors, the Auditor and the sustainability reporting assurer

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors consists of seven members. Heiner Olbrich, Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén, Anders Holmén, Hille Korhonen, Markus Lengauer and Olli Liitola were re-elected to the Board of Directors and Petri Castrén was elected as a new member.

It was resolved that a monthly remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is paid as follows: The Chair of the Board of Directors is paid EUR 5,000, Deputy Chair of the Board is paid EUR 3,500 and members of the Board of Directors are each paid EUR 3,000. Additionally, the remuneration of the Board committee members is paid as meeting fees as follows: EUR 1,000 per meeting for the chair of the committee and EUR 600 per meeting for the other members.

Further, the monthly remuneration of the Board members will be paid in company shares and in cash in such a way that 40 per cent of the total monthly remuneration will be paid in company shares purchased at a price determined in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd or via a share issue and 60 per cent will be paid in cash. The company will pay any trading costs and transfer tax related to the purchase of the remuneration shares. In case the remuneration cannot be paid in the company’s shares due to legal or other regulatory restrictions or due to other reasons related to the company or a member of the Board of Directors or if the payment of the remuneration in shares would prove to be unreasonably difficult in practice, the remuneration will be paid in cash.

The Nomination Board had recommended that a member of the Board of Directors does not assign the shares received as remuneration for Board membership in 2025 until two years have passed since the date of the receipt of the shares.

The remuneration for the Board committee work will be paid fully in cash.

The members of Board of Directors who live outside Finland will be paid EUR 900 for each meeting if the member travels to Finland only for that meeting. The fee will be paid in cash. When the member of Board of Directors attends the meeting by telephone or other electronic means, no fee will be paid for that meeting. No fee is paid for decisions made without convening a meeting.

The travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors are compensated in accordance with the company’s travel policy.

Authorised Public Accounting firm Deloitte Oy was elected as the Auditor of the company and Authorised Public Accountant Johan Groop will act as the Responsible Auditor. The remuneration for the Auditor is paid in accordance with a reasonable invoice approved by the company.

The sustainability audit firm Deloitte Oy was elected as the company’s authorised sustainability auditor for a term that lasts until the end of the company’s next Annual General Meeting and Johan Groop, ASA, APA will act as the responsible authorised sustainability auditor. The remuneration for the authorised sustainability auditor is paid in accordance with a reasonable invoice approved by the company.

Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company’s own shares

The Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on the repurchase of a maximum of 934,711 shares in the company in one or several tranches. The maximum number of shares to be repurchased represents approximately 5% of all the shares in the company on the date of the Annual General Meeting. Only the unrestricted equity of the company can be used to repurchase own shares on the basis of the authorisation.

The shares can be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders in public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy for the market price formed at the moment of purchase or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The authorisation may be used e.g. for the purposes of the company’s share-based incentive systems, for the purposes of board compensation and other matters decided by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is authorised to decide on all other matters related to the repurchasing of shares.

The authorisation replaces the authorisation of the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of own shares granted by the shareholders of the company on 26 April 2024. The authorisation is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, but no longer than until 30 June 2026.

Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares, options and other special rights entitling to shares

The Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares as referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act in one or several tranches, either against payment or without payment. The aggregate number of shares to be issued, including the shares to be received based on special rights, must not exceed 1,869,423 shares. The Board of the Directors may resolve to issue new shares or to transfer own shares possibly held by the company.

The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to decide on all other matters related to the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to deviate from the pre-emptive right of shareholders to subscribe to shares to be issued. The authorisation may be used for the purposes of strengthening the balance sheet and financing position of the company, for the purposes of board compensation or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorisation is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, but no longer than until 30 June 2026. The authorisation replaces and revokes all previous unused authorisations of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares, share options and other special rights entitling to shares.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company’s website www.harviagroup.com on 22 April 2025 at the latest.

Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com